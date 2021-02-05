5 Cool Tech Gadgets for Working from Home

One of the key successes of working at home is having all of the right gadgets. So, now is the time to get your home office ready so that you can be productive this year. Don’t know where to start? Here are five cool tech gadgets we love and that are great for working from home.

A USB Hub

If you are using your own laptop for work, the chances are you are going to need to connect flash drives and other devices that require a USB port. But this might not be something you have. Instead, you may have plenty of USB-C ports. In order to get work done and access all of the files you need, you can use a USB hub. This is going to make your job easy and allow you to connect different gadgets to your laptop at one time.

Ultrawide Monitor

There are going to be times when you could do with a larger screen for viewing files, documents and videos. Sometimes, a standard laptop just will not cut it. This is when an ultrawide monitor can help. You are going to be able to view everything you need for work, such as up to three full-size windows. What’s more, this is a cool piece of technology that is going to be good if you enjoy gaming. For example, you can play online games on NetBet or with friends on Call of Duty: Warzone.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

If you have been working from home for a while now, you will realize just how many distractions there can be in your house. In order to be productive, you need to find a way to zone out and get into work mode. We suggest noise-cancelling headphones. This is going to allow you to remove background noise that is distracting you, as well as listen better to video conferences and calls. What’s more, in your spare time, they are great for listening to music and watching movies.

Wi-Fi Range Extender

Are you having trouble with your internet speed or connection? Suddenly, a lot of people are working from home and this can even include people in your household. This can affect your internet connection and it may be a lot slower than it used to be. This is no good if you have to stream videos and attend video calls for work. But a cool tech gadget that can change this situation is a Wi-Fi range extender. This means it no longer matters how far away you are from the router, Instead, it is going to help you get the speed you are used to.

A USB Power Strip

Suddenly, you are going to have a lot of things you need to power up to an outlet. From a desk lamp and laptop to your smartphone and printer, you are going to need a power strip. But the cool thing is, you can purchase power strips that feature USB ports. This means that you do not always have to use plugs. Instead, you can quickly charge up your devices with just a cable. Just make sure that you choose a quality USB power strip that has a surge protector.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...