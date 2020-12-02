Spotify pages defaced as 2020 Top Tracks revealed

Some of the world’s most popular singers have had their Spotify pages defaced by a hacker who posted messages about Donald Trump and Taylor Swift, writes the BBC.

On Wednesday, artists including Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa had their biographies replaced by the attacker. The hacker who calls himself Daniel had replaced the celebrities’ photos with one of himself.

The action will be an embarrassment to the platform’s security efforts. It is the most popular app of its kind. The attacker also asked people to add him on Snapchat, and added the words “Trump 2020”.

“Best of all shout out to my queen Taylor Swift,” he added. On Twitter, users posted images of the changed pages, which also affected artists like Future and Pop Smoke. Meanwhile Spotify has announced its most streamed tracks of 2020. See below.

Spotify 2020 Wrapped Global Top Lists:

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Most Streamed Female Artists Globally

Most Streamed Albums Globally

Most Streamed Songs Globally

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally

