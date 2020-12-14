Connected Christmas: 8 in 10 video calling on Christmas Day



New research has found that new 2020 Christmas Day traditions will include 42% of people ordering a takeaway and eight in 10 adults contacting loved ones via phone or video call – with 12.41pm expected to be the most popular time for friends and families to ‘connect’.

The research from Samsung KX – the manufacturer’s innovation hub in London’s King’s Cross – coincides with the launch of its ‘Connected Christmas’ series, celebrating the new traditions that we’ll be introducing this Christmas, giving us all the chance to put a twist on our usual traditions this festive season.

The series sees Samsung KX partner with Soul singer Lianne La Havas (pictured above) and international ballet dancer Marcelino Sambé from the Royal Ballet, for two exclusive performances at the Samsung KX experience space. Both performances were streamed to fans through Galaxy Tab S7 devices. The episodes can be viewed via the Samsung KX website now.

New routines

2020 has been the year of adapting our daily routines, and this holiday will be no different as technology provides a solution to staying connected. Research from Samsung KX found that new 2020 Christmas Day traditions will include 2 in 5 ordering a takeaway for those not confident enough to cook a traditional Christmas dinner, or as a way to eat foreign cuisines in honour of the cancelled holidays they’ve missed out on.

Additionally, some Brits are even planning to attend a church or carol service via video conference in a bid to put a modern twist on old traditions.

Whereas once technology was seen as a barrier to interacting with others, with smartphones and tablets normally banned at the dinner table, it has now become one of the few ways that we can truly stay connected to those we love.

73% of adults have said that technology has made it easier to connect with those closest to them this year, with the majority of Brits planning to make at least one video call on Christmas Day, to stay in touch with those they might not be able to see in-person this year.

The restrictions that have been in place throughout 2020 have made us value our friends and family more, with one in seven planning to spend more time talking to friends and family than they might have normally over the festive period. The average phone or video call will last an average of 33 minutes, to ensure we still all enjoy those precious moments.

Says Tanya Weller, Director of Samsung Showcase, KX:

“Despite the distance between many families, it’s incredible to see so many are still planning on connecting with loved ones virtually, ensuring that the magic of the festive season is not lost. We’re delighted that Samsung technology can play such an important role and hope it’ll inspire others to embrace new traditions that are here to stay for years to come.”

