1 in 5 planning virtual office Xmas party – at home



A study of 2,000 employed adults found 22 per cent are planning online celebrations with their work colleagues this festive period to avoid missing out on the annual office Xmas party.

Almost a quarter will make their own cocktails at home to recreate the party atmosphere while another 28 per cent will get some nibbles in. And one in five will even buy a new outfit for the occasion, with the average worker spending 35 minutes getting ready for the virtual do.

A further 16 per cent plan to arrange a festive quiz with colleagues or will arrange a postal Secret Santa.

The study, commissioned by Smirnoff, also revealed 44 per cent of employees believe it’s important that the working year ends with an occasion of sorts. The study also found 47 per cent hope to have a proper Christmas party at a later date, following a virtual party this year.

Says Nick Payman, head of Smirnoff GB:

“It’s great to see how people are celebrating at home this year. The working year has without a doubt been different and no one expected to be away from colleagues for this long.

“But this December we reclaim the cocktail hour and inspire our consumers to take an hour of indulgence, time to switch off and connect with your loved ones and bring fun and a little bit of intrigue back to the early evening hours at home.”

The research, via OnePoll, also found ‘drink o’clock’ typically starts at 7.30pm in British households.

Nick added: This festive season we’re bringing back the cocktail hour with our “Hour of Infamy” – a reason to break away from everyday life, adding intrigue, spark and excitement into a moment when we’re more housebound than usual.

“It’s an open invite to enjoy the moment, mix up the daily routine and serve up a bit of elegance with a range of cocktails during the festive party season.”

