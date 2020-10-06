Cool Ways You Can Make Money With Your Art



Everyone is always looking for new or fun ways to make money. The 9-5 life isn’t for everyone, which is apparent as people seek to find gainful employment that also means something to them. This goal allows people to make money with their passion, but it’s not always that simple.

Making money with your passions or hobbies is ideal because it’s something you already love to do, and art is one of the most popular ones. Art comes in many forms, but for this purpose, it’s about visual arts like painting, illustration, and drawing. Here are some interesting ways to turn that artistic passion into money.

Run a print business

One of the most successful ways to turn your art into money is by running a useful business. Print businesses can be very important for other companies and products, and everyone always needs marketing materials. These experts of Vinyl Banner Printing highlight the way that art as a passion, savvy business smarts, and an understanding of people’s needs can be your path to making money. Not every artist has to stick purely to art. A business can help you branch out.

Host an art show

Another really classic example of making money from your art is to host an art show. This can help improve exposure for your work and make sales then and there. You have to understand who your core audience is, and promote the show well enough, but the potential is there to sell some prints for good money. You may even end up causing a bidding war and drive up the price for your work.

Teach an art class

Learning how to paint, draw, or craft sculptures are skills that people always want to learn. With your existing knowledge, you can carve out a niche by teaching these skills to people through classes. You can make a subscription-based service or walk-in classes to make some money helping others learn the joys of art. Even teaching one-on-one classes online is a viable option and offers a cool, flexible business to use your art to set yourself up financially and provide people with new knowledge.

Freelance your skills

Being flexible with your skills through teaching is only one way to be your own art business boss. Freelancing can come in many forms and offers a lot of freedom to use your art as a side hustle outside of teaching. You can commission your art for other shows, business uses, paint murals, help consult on art projects, and so much more. Freelancing on the side of your regular job can help provide you with some extra finances, and eventually spawn a new main source of income altogether.

Being an artist can sometimes be a thankless pursuit. It feels like there’s always someone out there making money with their work, and you’re not able to do the same. Thankfully, that’s not the truth anymore. Any kind of artist can find ways to turn their passion or hobby into a money-making venture, and these are some interesting ways to do just that.

