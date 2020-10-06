6 in 10 Brits would WFA (work from anywhere), claims AirBnB



Office workers are adopting a ‘work from anywhere’ approach – by looking for temporary ‘home offices’ on the coast or away from the cities. At least that’s according to AirBnB (well they would say that wouldn’t they?)

A study of 2,000 ‘WFH’ adults found six in 10 would consider working remotely from somewhere other than their primary residence. And the average office worker would like to pack up their PC and spend two-and-a-half weeks doing their job from a more exciting or exotic location.

Water-based homes are considered the ideal destinations – with 37 per cent wanting to base themselves in a property on the coast while 18 per cent are angling for a home by a lake.

The research also found 54 per cent would work elsewhere for the change of scenery, while 29 per cent felt a new location would make them feel more creative. And a fifth (19 per cent) simply want to be closer to friends and family.

Samantha Scott, an operations manager at a marketing agency, is one of many Brits who have chosen to work remotely – and is currently doing her UK job from a Porto Airbnb.

She said: “Prior to working remotely, I was living in London full-time with expensive rent and travelling less.

“Now, my partner Chris and I are working from Porto, but I’ve also spent time in Lisbon and the south previously – it’s a beautiful country all year round.

“I’m able to travel to new places, make friends all over the world but also save money.”

The research also revealed that of those who have gone on holiday since lockdown was initially lifted this year, 33 per cent extended their trip so that they could stay longer and work remotely from the location.

More than a third of those surveyed by OnePoll even said they would consider letting their primary residence so they can fund a longer-term stay elsewhere. And 37 per cent are planning to spend some time working remotely in the upcoming months.

According to Airbnb data, 65 per cent of ‘amenity searches’ on the platform were for homes with WiFi in September – with overall searches for homes with WiFi up 10 per cent year on year.

Emmanuel Marill, regional director Europe, Middle East and Africa said: “The pandemic has prompted a real shift in consumer behaviour towards travel, and part of this change has been to normalise the idea of working from anywhere.

“As businesses have adjusted to remote working, many of the barriers to remote working have been swept away and people are embracing the idea that they can live and work anywhere.

“We’re seeing growing interest among our guests in amenities that facilitate remote working, as they seek to take advantage of their newfound freedom.

Unusual UK Airbnbs with a monthly discount – https://www.airbnb.co.uk/ wishlists/855104103

Overseas Airbnbs with a monthly discount – https://www.airbnb.co.uk/ wishlists/855552680

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...