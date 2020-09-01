Nine To Five Style: How To Look Chic At Work





When you’re someone that loves style, it’s safe to say that you may always want to be able to look and feel good. Whether you’re obsessed with the catwalks and designer trends, or you prefer to keep an eye on what’s cropping up in the high street and local styles, fashion can be a lot of fun.

And, with the way that we all live our lives, it’s also great to be able to take a look at the different ways that style can fit into your life too. Whether you want to stay stylish when you’re staying active or feel cute when you’re running errands, it’s nice to be able to look and feel good in life. But that’s not all. Maybe you also want to make sure that you look and feel great at work too.

Dressing for work can sometimes feel tricky. You won’t always know what you want to wear or how you should dress to really feel the part. Of course, you may also work in an industry where you have to wear some sort of uniform or stick to a dress code. Maybe you even have to stay on top of the trends too – particularly if you work in fashion? If you know that you’d like to really nail your nine to five style and look chic at work, it’s great to take the right approach. Let’s take a look at some ideas that can help you to feel fashionable at the office.

Choose Your Style

To start with, one of the best things that you can do when it comes to nailing your nine to five fashion, is to choose your style. Now, we all have our own tastes and a true sense of personal style. Even if you have no idea what yours is yet, it’s there. So really start to think about the styles you relate to or the things you love most about stylish women. When you can really identify your own personal style, you can then create your workwear looks around it.

Dress With Confidence

Now, when it comes to actually picking out your workwear, you’re going to want to make sure that you are choosing items that make you feel good. When you’re at work, you have a job to do – so it’s always nice to be able to feel confident and what you wear plays a huge part in that.

Flatter Your Figure

From here, one of the best things that you can do is to make sure that you’re dressing for your body shape. This is something that you would have heard before. And while it can seem like it’s not really a thing, it is. We all have different body shapes, yet don’t always choose to work with them. However, when you wear outfits and pick out shapes that really flatter your figure, not only do you look great, but you feel it too.

Wear Heels

Love them or hate them, heels work. Wearing heels is a sure-fire way to feel confident in the workplace. Even if you wear smaller heels, they can still elevate you, change your posture, and give you a different sort of aura about you. Not only that, but heels look so chic with skirts, dresses, and pantsuits too. So if you’re wondering what can take your look to the next level, let it be heels.

Have Fun With Accessories

After shoes comes the accessories. Accessories are always a ton of fun. If you are thinking about shaking up your style, always look to the additions that can make a look pop. And, even when you’ve chosen your key outfit pieces, the entire look won’t feel right without the right accessories.

Have A Capsule Wardrobe

From here, you might also want to think about having a capsule workwear wardrobe to choose from. When it comes to dressing in the morning, you don’t want to have to overthink anything or struggle to make decisions. You want everything to be as easy as possible. Having a few pieces to choose from can be exactly what you need. This is going to help you to have a simple, pulled-together wardrobe and guarantee that you look chic as everything will work well together.

Stick To A Color Palette

To help with your capsule wardrobe and to make your workwear wardrobe simpler, always stick to a color palette. These could be 3-5 colors that you like the wear the most that you know will mix and match well.

Power Dress

There’s always the classic idea of power dressing to consider too. When it comes to work, you’re always going to find that dressing the part really works. If you want to feel like you’re the boss or you want to feel powerful, make sure that your outfit follows suit. From a killer suit to smart dress, and even to find the best glasses, go here – you’ll find you feel the part. There’s a lot to be said for feeling confident, smart, and successful due to what you wear.

Dress For The Occasion

And don’t forget to dress for the occasion to. Have an after-work function or a business lunch? Make sure that you’re picking out the right outfits to help you fit in, feel the part, and show off exactly what you can do.

Enjoy Yourself

Finally, you’re going to want to make sure that, no matter what you wear to work, you feel great. When it comes to fashion, it’s so easy to let yourself get worked up and stressed out but really, it’s all fun! Fashion is meant to be enjoyable. Clothes are there for you to be able to dress up and feel good in. So, rather than let yourself get worked up over what you need to wear or should wear, stick to your own personal style and have fun with it. It will really help you to feel great at work too!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...