Exercise gadgets for National Fitness Day

Many of us struggle to find the time and motivation to exercise and it can be impossible to fit a workout in around work, childcare and other commitments. However, evidence shows that exercising for even 10 minutes a day can make a huge difference to your health and fitness levels. Today on National Fitness Day, a celebration of physical activity, we’re suggesting three products that can help get people moving and taking steps to a more active, healthier lifestyle.

Activ5

Price: £129.99

Available from: Amazon.co.uk

Dubbed ‘a tiny gym in your pocket’ Activ5 is a portable fitness device that allows anyone with a smartphone or tablet to complete effective five-minute workouts from virtually anywhere. Ideal for any fitness level, Activ5 guides you through short burst isometric workouts while tracking results on the companion Activ5 coaching App.

It features more than 100 unique workouts, targeting the whole body or particular areas and muscle groups, that are fast, fun and help motivate you to reach your fitness goals and get stronger. Perfect for the whole family, you can even exercise while playing one of the integrated games in the app that uses the device as a controller.

Groov-e SportsBuds

Price: £34.99

Available from www.groov-e.co.uk

Listening to music during exercise can give your workout a boost and make physical activity feel less painful. With this in mind, the Groov-e SportsBuds True Wireless earphones are your perfect training partner. Keeping users completely free from wires, they feature True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology to ensure the perfect audio experience.

Delivering crystal clear sound and a powerful bass the SportsBuds will help to keep users motivated whether they’re in the gym strength training or running their first 5k. Providing a secure and comfortable fit with an ear hook design and rated IPX4 sweat-resistant, the SportsBuds are built to endure tough workouts.

Cowboy 3

Price: £1,990

Available from: www.cowboy.com

Riding an e-bike isn’t cheating, you still have to pedal and you still burn calories. Not only is cycling good aerobic and cardiovascular exercise, it’s also good for your mental health. The stylish, lightweight Cowboy 3 is the next generation of connected electric bicycle.

Perfect for riding around town, it has a 70km range with a removable battery that you can recharge anywhere and hydraulic brakes. It has no gears but instead uses intuitive assistance that adapts automatically to the power and speed you need. It also has built-in GPS tracking.

New app features include auto-unlock, theft alert, crash detection and air quality mapping. A live dashboard also keeps the rider informed of the status of the ride in terms of speed, duration, distance and battery level.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...