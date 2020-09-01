1 in 3 feel mental health worsened during lockdown

Exercise, eating healthily and spending time with family are the most popular things Brits do to look after their mental health.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults revealed one in four have also attempted a new diet or exercise regime in the past three months to boost their wellbeing. And 46 per cent have simply tried to get out and about more often.

However, while 29 per cent feel their physical health has improved during lockdown, 36 per cent felt their mental health has worsened.

As a result, the study commissioned by Bupa Health Clinics to mark the launch of its new health assessments, found 85 per cent of all adults have been taking steps to address this aspect of their health.

Says Dr Arun Thiyagarajan, medical director: “Looking after our mental health is equally as important as our physical health, so we need to take steps to ensure we’re looking after both.

“Usually these come hand in hand, for example if you’re eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly you tend to feel better mentally.

“But there are other things you can do such as practising mindfulness and speaking to loved ones about how you’re feeling which can boost your mood.

The study revealed that of the 60 per cent who’ve ever attempted a new regime to boost their mental or physical wellbeing, 79 per cent admitted they found it hard to stick to it. A lack of drive (47 per cent), losing interest (34 per cent) and not seeing the results quickly enough (31 per cent) were among the reasons why they found it tricky.

But 45 per cent also felt overwhelmed by the information available about how to improve their health.

It also emerged that the most common motivation for wanting to get in shape is to get a good night’s sleep, keeping up with the kids and reducing their chances of getting Covid-19.

And four in 10 adults believe a healthier lifestyle could limit the chances of them developing underlying health conditions.

But a quarter of those polled, via OnePoll, hope changes to how they live will mean they are less at risk of catching Covid-19.

Adds Dr Arun Thiyagarajan added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown our health and wellbeing into the spotlight, and it’s no surprise that people are looking to make long-term positive changes to their overall lifestyle.

For more information, visit https://www.bupa.co.uk/health/ health-assessments

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...