Polaroid launches £81.99 Hi-Print printer

Polaroid Polaroid Polaroid Hi-Print, it uses the dye-sublimation process for fade-proof prints.

Claiming to bridge the gap between instant photography and digital creativity, the printer is designed to turn photos, screenshots and the digital world of your smartphone into high-quality, 2 x 3 inch credit card-sized, self-adhesive prints.

As Polaroid expands its range of portable, easy-to-use mobile printers, the dye-sublimation printing technology offers brilliant, consistent, and high-resolution photographs, it claims. With all-in-one cartridges, the Polaroid Hi-Print printer uses heat to seal in the final image in under a minute for water-resistant prints. Featuring an adhesive back, Polaroid Hi-Print photos find their homes on lockers, scrapbooks, and more.

The Polaroid Hi-Print is the first instant digital product to be released from Polaroid since the company’s rebrand in March, marking its dedication to all facets of the classic Polaroid experience: transforming memories into physical photos.

The Polaroid Hi-Print brings mobile photos and memories to life through the iOS and Android supported app. The Polaroid Hi-Print app allows users to further unleash their creativity with an extensive suite of photo editing tools including filters, overlays, frames, text, stickers, and more.

The Polaroid Hi-Print uses 2.1inch x 3.4inch (54 × 86mm) paper cartridges. The new dye-sub paper offers an all-in-one cartridge containing a colour ribbon and 10 sheets of photo paper, with two cartridges included in each package. Polaroid claims it is all you need to print pocket size, lifelike photos.

Available online now at polaroid .com

Polaroid Hi-Print 2×3 Pocket Photo Printer RRP £81.99

Polaroid Hi-Print 2×3 Paper Cartridge for 20 prints RRP £15.99

To download the Polaroid Hi-Print app visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

