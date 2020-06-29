Half of workers have transformed bedroom into office during lockdown



More than half of workers have transformed their bedrooms into makeshift offices during lockdown, according to a new poll.

The survey of 2,000 adults who are working from home examined how they have adapted after offices were forced to close in March.

More than half (54 per cent) of those questioned by Premier Inn say the bedroom is the only place they can get some peace and quiet, so have turned it into a workspace.

As a result, one in five (20 per cent) are now snacking in their beds more often – and 18 per cent have even worn pyjamas on a video call.

The research was carried out to highlight the importance of differentiating between a work and sleep environment.

Workers have been improving their bedroom office by splashing out on new items such as a desk chair (13 per cent), house plants (12 per cent) and a new desk (10 per cent ), with a comfy pillow to lean on (17 per cent) being another vital addition.

With no need to commute, 52 per cent said their bedtime and wake-up routines had dramatically changed, with a third getting more sleep.

But just under half of those polled said waking up to a messy bedroom puts them in a bad mood for the day.

Sarah Simpson, head of sleep at Premier Inn, said:

“We welcome millions of guests every year and no one understands better than us the importance of getting a great night’s sleep – which is why we take such great care in getting all of the details in the bedroom right. From the lighting to the paint colours – nothing is overlooked.”

Sarah Simpson gives here TOP 10 TIPS for optimising your bedroom environment and differentiating between work and sleep time, as well tips for getting a great night’s sleep:

1. Tidy away pyjamas and make your bed. Being organised from the get-go, puts you in the right frame of mind to do your best work

2. Create a different environment for work. Consider covering the bed with a throw and making sure you have a supportive pillow.

3. Avoid snacking or eating in bed while working

4. Pack away all work equipment when the working day has finished

5. Eat your dinner away from your bedroom if you can

6. Relax your body and mind. Try to ensure you switch off all devices and laptops.

7. Replace your pillow regularly, have higher cotton count bed linen and ensure your mattress has sufficient support

8. Ventilate your room

9. Minimising light in your bedroom is important for drifting off, whereas blue light inhibits the production of melatonin, darkness actually stimulates the production of this important sleep regulating hormone.

10. Have regular wake and sleep times

