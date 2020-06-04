Cowboy announces third generation e-bike, Cowboy 3

With us all rethinking how we get to work in the midst of a pandemic, Belgian start-up Cowboy has unveiled its third generation electric, or e-bike, Cowboy 3.

Designed for commuters all across Europe, the simply-designed Cowboy model is engineered with several significant new hardware features including a single-gear automatic transmission and a major update to its app including auto-unlock, theft alert, crash detection, and air quality mapping functions – see below.

Rolling out in cities throughout the summer, the Cowboy Mobile Service will allow any rider to book a repair online and a local specialist will come to them to fix their bike free of charge during the 2 year warranty period.

This program, now active in 24 cities and expanding throughout the summer, was inspired by its Test Ride program, a 67-city network of Cowboy experts who meet a prospective customer with the bike to try it before purchasing.

Says Adrien Roose, CEO of Cowboy:

“The success of our previous model has been tremendous across all of Europe. It’s been great to create an electric bike that really speaks to the modern commuter as they set to change the way they experience urban movement. We always knew that people would start to look at alternative ways to commute over the next few years. However with cities’ increased investment in bike infrastructure, we are thrilled to offer a perfect blend of convenience, technology and comfort.”

Weighing only 16.9 kg, the Cowboy 3 is available in 3 colourways: Absolute Black, Anthracite Grey and Mineral Grey to suit the rider’s preference. It is available for order now via cowboy.com at an RRP of €2.290 / £1.990 with the first orders being delivered at the end of July.

App Update Highlights

The new Cowboy is connected to an app like its predecessors. In addition to the existing Cowboy app features (Find My Bike, Navigation, Live Dashboard, Siri Voice Control), four new features will complete the digital experience and transform the way the user rides and navigates through cities:

Auto-unlock: The app automatically senses when you’re nearby. Simply move the bike, and it will unlock so you can keep your phone in your pocket and be ready to ride in an instant.

Theft detection: The owner gets notified as soon as someone tries to move or attempt to snag their bike.

Crash detection: If the rider is ever in an accident, a sensor detects the fall to check the user is alright. If the rider doesn’t answer, their emergency contact is alerted right away.

Air quality: Be aware of the pollution level around you and let the app show you the healthiest way through the city.

