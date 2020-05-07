Top 40 things that make your house a home







Family photos, fresh bed sheets and a fridge full of food are among the things which most help a house feel like a home. A study of 2,000 homeowners has revealed what transforms four walls into a homely space, with their own bed topping the list according to 65 per cent.

Personal touches including children’s paintings on the wall (20 per cent), fridge magnets (19 per cent) and even shoes by the door (19 per cent) also help complete a place.

The research also revealed the living room is the biggest priority when it comes to making their house homely, followed by the main bedroom and the kitchen. Decorating also has a big impact on making a house a home according to 53 per cent, although 79 per cent admitted they feel they will always have outstanding jobs to do.

More than a quarter of those polled, via OnePoll, said a home has to be completely redecorated to feel like it’s their own. And a third also feel accessories have an influence, while 44 per cent turn to furniture to make a difference.

A further 46 per cent feel a home represents an owner’s personality, which explains why artwork, a full bookshelf and personal treasures, such as festival tickets on display, also made the list. It also emerged more than a tenth of adults polled buy home accessories as often as once a month, and on average homeowners redecorate a room every five years.

And 60 per cent believe it’s important to have a warm and inviting space.

When it comes to inspiration to make a house homely, a quarter look at furniture stores, a sixth turn to social media and 12 per cent browse estate agent websites.

A spokesperson from Furniture Village, which commissioned the research, said:

“This fascinating study confirms that it’s a combination of favourite pieces of furniture along with all those familiar little touches that make a house a home.

“It’s clear that having furniture you love – like your own bed and your own spot on the sofa – is really important at the end of the day.

“But it’s the simple things like family photos, flowers in a vase, and a well-stocked bookshelf that can instantly make your home the place you want to be.”

Top 40 things which make a house a home:

1. Sleeping in your own bed

2. Family photos

3. Your own spot on the sofa

4. The memories made in the home

5. A fridge full of food

6. A bookshelf filled with your books

7. The smell of freshly cooked food

8. Freshly washed bed sheets

9. The location of the house

10. Natural light

11. Plants

12. A dining table

13. Your children in the house

14. Fresh towels

15. Flowers in vases

16. Candles

17. A fireplace

18. Having the bed made

19. A large TV

20. Blankets and throws

21. Children’s paintings on the wall

22. Artwork

23. Hosting dinners for friends and family

24. A large wardrobe with clothes hung up

25. A dressing table with your belongings like jewellery and makeup

26. Shoes by the front door

27. Fridge magnets

28. Children’s toys in the house

29. A TV in the bedroom

30. A doormat

31. Cook books in the kitchen

32. Lots of storage

33. A bedside table setup

34. A rug

35. Newly painted walls

36. Memorabilia like festival tickets on display

37. Matching kitchen appliances

38. Matching furniture in each room

39. A certain air freshener scent

40. A big wall mirror

