7 ways to celebrate your Birthday ‘virtually’ during lockdown

No birthday should go uncelebrated, even during lockdown – whether it’s just your run-of-the-mill 27th birthday, or you’re hitting a major milestone.

We’ve created the ultimate birthday party inspiration list to help you get together with faves, whilst you’re all apart.

1. The one for the food lovers

Kickstart it with a classic: birthday brunch. If you’re the kind of girl who loves nothing more than a spot of avo or eggs royale, then you may well be craving your favourite brunch spot right about now. So, what better excuse than your BIRTHDAY to recreate your favourite brunching delights?

Amp it up by creating your very own menu, loop in your guestlist, make sure everyone’s got their ingredients at the ready, and then enjoy your at-home brunch with your family and friends over Facetime.

2. The one for the nature lovers

Ok, so this one is less about nature and more about transforming your outdoor space into the ultimate birthday bash – any excuse to get out and enjoy this gorgeous spring sunshine! Whether you fancy tea and cakes or a classic BBQ, get your bunting and garden games out, set up a live video stream, and celebrate virtually with the family and friends you can’t be with right now.

And for those extra hot days, get yourself a paddling pool and turn it into a pool party!

3. The one for those who like a little indulgence

Is wine your passion in life? Your birthday is all about you, so make it an excuse to indulge in your favourite things – whilst enjoying a little virtual time with your pals. In lieu of presents, ask everyone to invest in your very own personalised wine list (supermarket specials allowed!) and get ready for a little boozy fun.

You can go as far as creating your own scoring sheet for a bit of extra fun, and this can easily be applied to other delicious treats; cheese, craft beers, tequila – it’s all up to YOU.

4. The one for the serious party girls

If you dream of nothing other than a sunny, cocktail-filled birthday getaway with your gal pals, then bring Ibiza to your own living room! It’s all about going ALL out; great outfits, themed food, a dedicated playlist featuring the best party tunes…

5. The one for the photo fans

If you love nothing more than scrolling through Insta, then go all out and turn your birthday into the ultimate Instagram cliché – no judgement!

From requiring your guests to make the most picture-worthy food and drinks, to going as far as shipping photobooth props to your RSVPs, make it all about the content and get everyone posting on social – why not make your own birthday hashtag too?

6. The one for the music lovers

You might currently be devastated at the thought of missing out on our favourite summer festivals this year, but why not use your birthday as an excuse to go all out and recreate your own? Devise your ULTIMATE festival line-up and create a dedicated playlist, dress up in your best festival-gear, dial in your friends and enjoy the tunes together!

And if you’re a musically-talented bunch, why not take it in turns to play live sets for the group?

7. The one for the big kids out there

It doesn’t matter if you’re 13, or going on 30, EVERYONE loves chilling out in their comfiest loungewear and relaxing with their besties. So, turn your lockdown birthday into the ultimate sleepover.

Get everyone to stock up on the ultimate slumber party snacks, dress is their prettiest PJs, and get ready to natter the night away sharing stories over Facetime. And for a grownup twist, of course a little bit of bubbly wouldn’t go amiss.

