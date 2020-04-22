How to Avoid Going Crazy During the Coronavirus Pandemic

These are strange times we’re living in. In what seems like a blink of an eye, we’ve all had to do away with our regular life, and live a completely different life. While we all know that it’s important that we stay indoors, it’s far from easy. That’s why it’s important that you’re doing things that will prevent you from slipping into a negative state of mind. Below, we take a look at a few essential tips that’ll help you from going too crazy while you’re stuck inside.

Switch Off the News

It’s important that you know what’s going on in the world, but you can typically get all you need to know just by checking the news once a day. We’re generally pretty addicted to the news as a society, yet while that’s usually not an issue, it can become a problem when there’s a global pandemic going on. You’re not going to find too much positivity if you’re glued to the 24/7 news channels. For the sake of your mental health, look at switching it off. If something big happens, then you’ll learn about it one way or another.

Work Up a Sweat

We’re all going to be living a much less active life than normal. Even if we’re not hitting the gym three times a week, just through the course of taking care of our daily business, we’re always up and moving. When we’re confined to our homes, we’re going to be walking a lot less, for instance. For this reason, it’s really important that we’re somehow finding a way to work up a sweat, either in the home or by making the most of our permitted daily activity outside. It’ll get the blood pumping, and most important of all will help to release feel-good chemicals into our minds. You’ll feel a lot better about all that’s going on once you’re finished.

Get Creative

You’re going to have a lot of confusing energy going on during the pandemic. One moment, you’ll be happy, the next, you’ll be sad. You’ll feel anxious at times. When these feelings normally happen, we can just go for a walk, and things generally feel better. But during a lockdown, that’s not going to be an option. One good method for handling these emotions is to throw them into a creative exercise. It doesn’t really matter what it is. You could sketch something or create a story. Even just jotting down a few lines about what you feel and why will help you to feel better. Don’t worry about it being spectacular work, that’s not the point, it’s just about channelling those feelings into something else.

Stay In Touch

Perhaps the aspect of lockdown that affects us the most is the lack of connection with other people. You may be living with your family, but what about all the other people you see on a daily or weekly basis? Losing other people, even on a temporary basis, can negatively affect our mental well-being. Fortunately, there are many options for staying in touch, just by using the internet and your smartphone or laptop. If you don’t have either of those things, then look at getting one – there are many cheap refurbished iPhone’s and laptops available. Once you have the right tech, you can use apps like Whatsapp and Skype to stay in touch with friends and family. It won’t be quite the same as meeting in real life, but you’ll notice that it does have a big impact on your happiness.

Playing Games

It’s easy for boredom to set in when you can’t leave the house. And when it does, you’ll notice that any nervous energy you’ve been holding starts to ramp up. It won’t be fun! As such, it’s a good idea to have some things that can take you out of your mind and into something else. Television shows and films will be your go-to option, but there’ll come a point when they no longer cut it – there’s only so much that you can watch, after all. So look at adding some games to your life. They’re engaging and fun, and can be a great option when you feel boredom setting in. You can get games on your phone, but it’s also recommended to invest in some board games for the family. They can be more engaging and will give you some much-needed time away from the screen.

Calm the Mind

You can’t always be doing things. It’s a long day after all! As such, it’s important to learn how to stay calm and relaxed, without losing your mind. If you find it difficult just to lie on the couch and enjoy the moment, then take a look at starting meditation. It’s so simple to get started , and you’ll find that it works almost instantly (though the effects become stronger the longer you do it). Ten minutes in the morning and ten minutes in the evening can make a huge difference in the quality of your life.

Trips Down Memory Lane

Everything might seem a bit grim right now, but it’s important to remember that things won’t always be that way. One recommended activity is to look back through old photos and all the good moments that you’ve had in the past. You were doing fun and exciting things then, and you will again in the future! As well as looking back, look forward. It can be extremely soothing to think of all the fun things you’ll do once lockdown is over, which will hopefully be in the not too distant future.

A Sense of Duty

Finally, if you’re finding that things are getting tough, just try to keep in mind why you’re doing this. You’re being asked to stay indoors for the benefit of yourself and other people. We’re all in this together, and if we all do our bit right now, we can all experience good things in the future. Staying indoors is the least that we can all do.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...