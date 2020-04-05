5 Money Management Tips Before You Travel



Traveling, be it for a honeymoon, solo trip around the world, or a family vacation, requires quite a bit of planning. This planning involves things before you go on a trip, during, and when you get back. The longer you’re away, the more planning you need to do.

Here are five money management tips to do before you get on your flight:

Determine your travel budget

Your budget will determine how far and how long you’ll be on holiday. This is the most important aspect of your travel plan because it will also determine your spending plan when you travel, and to see if you’re financially safe once you return from your travels. Knowing your budget allows you to make the necessary decisions from what to pack, where to stay, and how long you’ll be on vacation. It also includes meals, transport, gratuities, and souvenirs you’ll be bringing back.

Setting up auto-debit payments

One of the things you don’t want to forget is to pay your bills on time. If you know you’ll be traveling for a long time, set up your bank to auto-debit utility bills, telephone bills, cable, loan, and so on. This ensures your bills will be paid on time, and that you don’t have to worry about accumulated bills when you get home.

Filing your taxes early

Every year, Americans have until April 15 to file their taxes. If you know you’ll be traveling in that year, filing your taxes way ahead of time will let you know if you’ll be getting a refund or if you owe taxes. If you owe taxes, filing them early will give you adequate time to acquire the money to make payments. Ideally, you don’t want any tax bill to come as a surprise when you get back home from a beautiful vacation. If you’re traveling at the end of the year and you’re wondering what your tax situation looks like for the coming year, you can always use an online tax service such as www.taxfyle.com to help out with your tax filing.

Inform credit card companies about your travel plan

It’s vital to inform your credit card company that you’re be traveling, so that they don’t freeze your card when they detect suspicious activity. While you’re at it, ask them for a number you can get assistance on in case your card doesn’t work, or worse, if it gets stolen. Also, check to see if your card is eligible to be used abroad as some cards don’t allow for this function.

Take travel insurance

It’s always a good idea to take travel insurance wherever in the world you’re traveling. If you can’t afford travel insurance, you can’t afford to travel. You want to be protected in case of injuries, sickness, theft, and even canceled flights. You’ll find that travel insurance is a precious asset to have when any of these things happen.

Preparing yourself financially before you jet off on your holiday destination is crucial to ensure that everything goes as well as can be, you’re prepared, and you have peace of mind knowing that things are taken care of back home.

