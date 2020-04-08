Five fun ways to stay apart to celebrate Easter together



It’s usually a weekend packed full of family fun and chocolate treats – but there’s no escaping the fact that Easter is going to look a little bit different this year. Which is why the team at Interflora has come-up with five ways to stay apart to celebrate Easter together.

From keeping the competitive family spirit alive, to making sure your sweet tooth is satisfied, here are five top five tips to making the long weekend egg-stra special while still social distancing (and bingeing on chocolate and Netflix doesn’t even factor!)

Don’t call off the egg hunt!

There’s nothing like a full-family Easter egg hunting extravaganza, but just because you can’t all get together this year doesn’t mean it has to be cancelled! Get techy with your hunt this year and dial in your family members for a virtual egg hunt. Ask the grownups of the family to hide eggs around their own houses, and have the kids try spot them via a video tour of the house.

Get crafty

From egg painting, to decorating Easter bonnets and baskets, gather whatever materials you can find and get crafty with the kids! Entries can be submitted via family group chat for judging, to keep up that competitive family spirit.

The Kindness Rocks movement is also a wonderful way to connect with others in your community; perfect for decorating with an Easter theme and hiding during your outdoor exercise time.

Family feasting via Facetime

For many, heading out for a brunch or having the whole family together for dinner is what Easter is all about. But, just because you’re all in different houses, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy an Easter feast together. Set up your digital device of choice with your various family members on a video call, give them a seat at the table and enjoy all your usual family fun together.

And for a little extra something, why not get dressed up? Whether you choose Easter chic(k) or fancy dress – that’s your call!

Surprise your loved ones from afar

Being so far away from loved ones is proving to be a challenge for all of us, but just because you can’t be there in person doesn’t mean you can’t show them just how much you care. Send them beautiful Easter flowers to brighten up their weekend, or perhaps a hamper full of their favourite sweet treats to put a smile on their face.

Get creative in the kitchen

There’s nothing quite like a little competition at a family gathering, so make sure there’s a challenge on the agenda this Easter weekend! Why not set a family baking challenge for everyone to try their hand at? From traditional cakes to easy-peasy chocolate nests, get the family to share snaps of their baking creations. And let’s face it – nobody will know if it tastes bad, so just make sure it looks good!

