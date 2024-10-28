Is Nintendo Switch 2 about to be announced? Instagram lowers quality of less popular videos



The internet is still convinced a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement is going to happen this month, as a part of a major third-party open world game is also rumoured. It’ll be November on Friday and it’s looking very much like predictions about the Switch 2 – the fan nickname for Nintendo’s next gen console – being unveiled this month have come to nothing. A couple of weeks ago, leaker PH Brazil claimed a 2024 unveil is still happening and now he’s narrowed that down to either Monday or Tuesday this week, although that seems to be based more on supposition than inside knowledge. Metro

Instagram has revealed that it lowers the quality of older, less popular videos – reserving higher quality for more popular content. Adam Mosseri, head of the Meta-owned social media platform said on Sunday “we bias to higher quality… for creators who drive more views”. He said Instagram reduces the quality of videos that have not been watched for a long time because most views occur soon after one is posted – but the quality will be improved if the video gets more popular. But the revelation has sparked concern among some creators that it may impact the reach and visibility of their videos. BBC



Apple’s AI features are finally starting to appear. Apple Intelligence is launching today on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, offering features like generative AI-powered writing tools, notification summaries, and a cleanup tool to take distractions out of photos. It’s Apple’s first official step into the AI era, but it’ll be far from its last. Apple Intelligence has been available in developer and public beta builds of Apple’s operating systems for the past few months, but today marks the first time it’ll be available in the full public OS releases. The Verge

A paedophile who made thousands of pounds by creating child abuse images using AI and real pictures of children has been jailed for 18 years in a landmark case. Hugh Nelson used a 3D character generator to turn ordinary, non-explicit pictures of children into child abuse images, before selling them on an internet forum used by artists. People who knew the children in the real world would send the 27-year-old images of them. Nelson, from Bolton, would then charge his network of paedophiles £80 for a new “character”. Sky News

Google’s signature headphones have returned, with a huge upgrade over the bulky and unglamorous Pixel Buds Pro. They are now far smaller and easier to fit in the ear, thanks to a clever ‘twist to fit’ design. There’s even an app which plays sounds into your ears to help you find the optimal fit. Google has for the first time added its own silicon into these headphones, in the form of a Tensor chip which promises world-beating noise-cancelling and clearer music. Telegraph

The world is not ready for AGI, or the point at which artificial intelligence becomes as good as human brains, according to a senior OpenAI researcher. For years, researchers have been speculating about the arrival of artificial general intelligence, or AGI, when artificial systems will be as good as we are at a broad variety of tasks. Now the person tasked with ensuring that ChatGPT developer OpenAI is ready for its arrival has said that both the world and the company itself is “not ready”. Independent

A brand new model from a company that has been producing security solutions since 2009, the Reolink Altas (not Atlas) PT Ultra is intended for those who are serious about security. A bulky model featuring a 355-degree pan and 90-degree tilt camera, it’s ideally suited for small businesses and individuals wanting to monitor their premises on a regular, or even constant, basis. However, it’s not the most straightforward to install, requiring a little bit of DIY skill to mount the bracket which the camera then slots into. Tech Radar

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...