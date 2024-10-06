6 tips to help you save big for Halloween



Halloween may be the time for frightful fun and eerie excitement, but the costs of costumes, decorations, and sweets can quickly turn from treat to trick. Thankfully, celebrating the spooky season doesn’t need to give your wallet a scare.

Nathan Hussey, the founder of online clothing shopping assistant Sizify, has shared his top tips for slashing Halloween spending without losing out on the fun.

Create your own creepy decorations

Transforming your home into a haunted wonderland doesn’t have to be costly. In fact, some of the spookiest décor can be made with everyday items you already have lying around.

“Turn those old white bed sheets into floating ghosts, create spider webs with some stretched-out cotton wool or even shredded bin bags, and cardboard boxes make for fantastic bats or tombstones.

“This is also a great way to get the kids involved – make it a family activity and watch their imaginations run wild.

“Not only does it keep costs down, but it adds a personal touch to your haunted house, which is far more satisfying than pre-packaged décor,” says the expert.

DIY costumes for a unique look

Costumes are a massive part of the Halloween tradition, but with prices soaring, it’s worth thinking outside the box.

Rather than buying a new costume, the expert suggests rummaging through last year’s fancy dress collection.

“That Harry Potter cape could easily be repurposed into a vampire or witch’s cloak.

Mix and match what you already own, then add a few cheap accessories – like face paint or fangs – to complete the look.”

Ask about costumes with defects

Shops often sell costumes that have slight imperfections – a loose seam here or a missing button there.

These minor flaws are barely noticeable, but the savings are massive. The expert advises checking out discounted racks or asking staff if they have any costumes with small defects.

“Many stores knock up to 50% off on these costumes. A little bit of DIY can easily fix any minor issues, and you’ll be ready to go without breaking the bank.”

Skip the branded sweets

Handing out sweets to trick-or-treaters is a must, but you don’t need to buy the priciest packs to keep the kids happy.

“Go for the value packs of non-branded sweets or grab multipacks of regular chocolate bars – the trick-or-treaters won’t mind as long as their buckets are full.

“Stocking up on these cheaper alternatives can save you a small fortune, especially if you’re expecting a crowd of eager children on the big night,” says the expert.

Make the most of bundled deals

Retailers often offer bundled deals or multi-buy discounts around Halloween, so keep an eye out for these.

“Sometimes it’s cheaper to buy more than you intended – stores offer discounts for bundled purchases, so you could get an extra item for free or at a reduced rate.

“Just make sure it’s something you’ll use,” the expert advises

Shop last minute

If you’ve got the nerves for it, waiting until the last minute to grab your Halloween essentials can pay off in spades.

“You might end up with a misshapen pumpkin or slightly scraggly decorations, but that can actually add to the creepy vibe. Plus, it’s a fun challenge to get creative with what’s left.

“If you do buy pumpkins earlier in the month, avoid carving them too soon – they tend to spoil quickly. Hold off until a day or two before Halloween to keep them fresh.”

Finally, the expert suggests using post-Halloween sales to prepare for next year.

“Once Halloween is over, decorations and costumes get heavily discounted. It’s the perfect time to stock up for next year without paying full price.”