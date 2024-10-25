Sky and Now team up with Dogs Trust for pop up Bonfire Night channel

Nearly half of all dogs are affected by Bonfire Night displays, with 45% of owners saying their dog is not calm when they can hear fireworks

Sky and NOW have worked with Dogs Trust to curate a programme of films for pets to enjoy with their owners

Veterinary surgeon and broadcaster Dr Scott Miller shares tips on easing pet anxiety

With firework season fast approaching, Sky and NOW have teamed up with Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, to launch a dedicated pop-up TV channel to help our four-legged friends stay calm during the potentially stressful period.

The aptly named ‘BonfireNight’ channel will feature a range of soothing, funny and distracting movies specifically curated for dogs to enjoy with their owners, helping to ease anxiety triggered by loud noises. Found on Sky channel 310, it will air from 6am on November 1 until 6am on November 6, featuring hit movies for owners and dogs alike. The collection of movies will also be available to watch on demand and with a NOW Cinema pass.

Sky and NOW’s extensive back catalogue of more than 1,000 films were whittled down with the help of Dogs Trust. The charity’s experts said feel-good, relaxing, and familiar content was a must-have, as it helps keep dogs’ owners calm, which in turn can help pooches relax too. Films that promote laughter and general positivity were essential, while anything with negatively-associated emotions and intense content were ruled out.

The final list of 21 includes blockbuster titles such as Barbie and Anyone But You – as well as comedy classics David Brent: Life on the Road and Step Brothers – which are guaranteed to put a smile on owners’ faces. Classic, familiar, flicks include the iconic E.T., the Bridget Jones trilogy and Shrek 1.

As a nod to our four-legged friends, Sky TV has added a brand-new voice command which will direct users straight to a dedicated page where they’ll be able to find all the movies from the Bonfire Night collection. Simply say “bark” into your Sky Glass or Sky Stream remote.

Says Jamie Morris, Sky’s Director of Content Strategy & Performance:

“As a dog lover myself, I know all too well how stressful Bonfire Night can be. That’s why we wanted to create something supportive to help dogs and their owners. Working with the experts at Dogs Trust and using their deep understanding of canine behaviour, we’ve delved into Sky Cinema’s extensive back catalogue of movie hits to ensure pets and owners alike get real comfort and support.”

In addition to creating the ‘BonfireNight’ pop-up movie channel, Sky and NOW are further helping pet owners with veterinary surgeon and broadcaster, Dr Scott Miller, providing expert tips on how to best ease anxiety during fireworks.

Dr Scott Miller’s Top Tips:

Keep pets active: Make sure your pets get plenty of exercise during the day. Take your dog for a walk or engage your cat in active play to help them relax later. This will help them deal with any noise – they may even sleep through it!

Make sure your pets get plenty of exercise during the day. Take your dog for a walk or engage your cat in active play to help them relax later. This will help them deal with any noise – they may even sleep through it! Create a calm atmosphere: In the evening, close curtains and blinds to block out flashes from fireworks, creating a soothing environment. Play some music or turn on the TV, distraction tactics are a great way to help your pets get through the evening.

In the evening, close curtains and blinds to block out flashes from fireworks, creating a soothing environment. Play some music or turn on the TV, distraction tactics are a great way to help your pets get through the evening. Set up a safe space: Prepare a cosy, central spot with your pet’s favourite items where they can retreat if they feel anxious. Make sure you check on them regularly and reassure them that it’s ok and will be over soon.

Prepare a cosy, central spot with your pet’s favourite items where they can retreat if they feel anxious. Make sure you check on them regularly and reassure them that it’s ok and will be over soon. Consider calming aids: Consult your vet about calming products like diffusers or sprays to see how your pet responds during Bonfire Night. These can be bought in pet shops or online

