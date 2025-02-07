Love Island UK Stars can earn over £2500 per Instagram post



A new study by Currys reveals that Love Island UK contestants are the biggest earners on social media compared to stars from other dating shows.

The analysis, based on average contestant following and a 3% engagement rate (using data from Influencer Marketing Hub), estimates that Love Island UK participants can potentially earn £2,528 per Instagram post, with an average following of 1.24 million.

While these figures are estimates, recent reports suggest that the actual earnings can be significantly higher. For example, Molly-Mae Hague reportedly earned over £6 million from social media since her appearance on the show, according to The Telegraph.

Love Island UK’s popularity is undeniable, having been streamed two billion times since 2017. This summer’s series alone garnered 137 million streams on ITVX, surpassing even the Euros football tournament.

Following Love Island UK in earning potential are contestants from Too Hot to Handle, with an average of 1.12 million followers and a potential earning of £2,279 per post. Ex on the Beach UK ranks third, with contestants boasting an average of 1 million followers and a potential earning of £2,120 per post.

The study also delved into the success rate of these shows in fostering lasting relationships. Love is Blind emerged as the most successful format, with at least one in three couples analyzed still together. The US version of Love is Blind has a slightly higher success rate (33%) than the UK version (29%), although the UK show is still in its early stages.

Married at First Sight UK follows with an 11% success rate, while both UK and US versions of Love Island have a 10% success rate. Overall, the study found that only 12% of couples who were together at the end of these dating shows remain together today, with the marriage rate even lower at 8%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Ex on the Beach has the lowest success rate for finding love (4%), followed closely by Too Hot to Handle (5%). The study highlights the disparity between the potential for social media fame and the likelihood of finding lasting love on these shows. While Love Island UK contestants may be raking in the cash, the odds of finding “the one” appear to be stacked against them.

You can view the full study here: www.currys.co.uk/techtalk/tv- advice/tv-technology/ loveinthelimelight.html

TV show Average contestant following Engagement rate (3%) Potential earning per post average ($) Potential earning per post average (£) Love Island UK 1,237,783 37,133 $3,283 £2,528 Too Hot to Handle 1,116,044 33,481 $2,960 £2,279 Ex on the Beach UK 1,037,958 31,139 $2,753 £2,120 Love is Blind US 679,033 20,371 $2,703 £2,081 Love Island USA 238,537 7,156 $953 £733 Married at First Sight Australia 136,701 4,101 $548 £422 Married at First Sight UK 115,067 3,452 $462 £355 Love is Blind UK 107,243 3,217 $430 £331

