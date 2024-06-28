UK start-up Nyobolt can charge EV in under 5 mins, Amazon takes on Temu and Shein

Astronauts on the International Space Station were forced to take shelter last night after a Russian satellite broke into more than 100 pieces. The nine astronauts living on the space station were told to shelter in their respective spacecraft, according to NASA, after the debris was spotted. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunni Williams boarded their Starliner spacecraft, the Boeing-built capsule that has been docked since June 6 in its first crewed test mission on the station. Sky News

Amazon is planning to launch a new discount shopping app aimed at competing with emerging e-commerce platforms like Temu and Shein, according to reports. The new venture was announced at a private meeting with Chinese sellers on Wednesday, with a presentation revealing that the store would stock low-cost items from China like phone cases, massage tools and clothes. Chinese suppliers will be connected directly to shoppers in the US, meaning there will be no next-day delivery. Instead, shipping times are expected to take between nine to 11 days. Independent



The summer is usually a quiet time for tech news but Samsung is about to shake things up a bit. The next Samsung Unpacked event is set for July 10. It will take place in Paris at 3PM local time, which is 9AM ET. The company released its Galaxy S24 devices earlier this year after its first Unpacked of 2024, so it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see new versions of the traditional smartphone format here (perhaps save for Olympics-branded models given Samsung’s sponsorship of that event). Engadget

Tesla is claiming Elon Musk won his legal battle over his $56bn pay package because shareholders voted for the compensation, despite a judge rescinding it earlier this year, according to court filing made public on Friday. The company’s filing comes two weeks after Tesla shareholders voted to ratify the 2018 package of stock options. Tesla held the vote following a January ruling by a Delaware judge to void the compensation. The Guardian

