Which? claims dangerous flaw on MG4 EV, Apple Watch ’10’ could be biggest yet



One of Britain’s most popular electric cars has a ‘potentially dangerous’ issue that could put drivers and other road users at risk, according to a consumer watchdog. Product testing group Which? says it identified the problem with the UK’s second best-selling EV, the MG 4, during controlled and repeated tests that it carries out on over 100 different cars each year. It found that the £27,000 EV’s lane-assist system – which is designed to keep the car in its lane to stop drivers veering over the white lines – pulled the vehicle onto the wrong side of the road. ThisIsMoney

Meta is no longer providing bug fixes or security updates the Meta Quest 1 headset. In a message to Meta Quest 1 players entitled “changes to Quest 1 experience” seen by Eurogamer, the company confirmed that after its decision in January 2023 to stop releasing new features and new Meta Quest apps for Quest 1 on the Quest Store, it was now withdrawing hardware support, too. It also advised that “if any security vulnerabilities are discovered in the future, private data that is directly stored on the device or accessible from it would be at risk of compromise”. Eurogamer

Apple’s plans for its 10th anniversary Apple Watch – supposedly dubbed the Apple Watch 10 or the Apple Watch X – have been doing the rounds for a couple years now, but there’s never been much certainty over what exactly the product will look like. Now, though, a new leak has emerged that claims to show off official CAD designs for the Watch, and it contains some interesting surprises. The leak has been shared by 91mobiles, which says the designs are for “the larger Apple Watch 10 or Apple Watch X”, and depict a watch face that measures two inches across. That would make it the largest Apple Watch yet.

The next iPhones, the iPhone 16 series, are expected to include models with an all-new battery design. This is important for several reasons and the new report gives hope for all of us who want to hold on to our iPhones for longer. The latest report chimes with earlier rumors which predicted a different external material for the battery case, replacing the current foil with a metal case, according to The Information. This could mean that the next phone could have better thermal management, and so might avoid the controversy of overheating that dogged the iPhone 16 at launch. Forbes

Brits are more likely to sit in a bath of baked beans or stay silent for 24 hours to raise money for charity than donate their unused smartphones, according to new research from Virgin Media O2 and environmental charity, Hubbub. Perhaps it’s because more than 4 in 10 people (44%) wrongly believe charities don’t accept smartphones, with almost 15 million unwanted devices gathering dust in homes and garages across the country. Tech Digest



Millions of households will pay lower gas and electricity bills this summer as the energy price cap for Great Britain falls by £122 a year to the equivalent of £1,568 for the typical annual charge from today. However, the latest cap applies only from July until the end of September, and bills are expected to rise again this winter, leaving millions struggling to heat their homes. The Guardian

Launched in 2008 as a means to get free-to-air television to all viewers ahead of digital switchover, notably in areas with poor terrestrial signal, Freesat still has around 2 million users. But it’s nearly five years since the last generation of receivers was unveiled, extra features are being withdrawn and viewers continue to witness a decline in the number of channels that are available. Has Freesat reached a tipping point into decline? RXTV

