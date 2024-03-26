Pay out for Uber Eats driver over face scan bias, half of Brits find parking stressful

A black Uber Eats driver has received a payout after “racially discriminatory” facial-recognition checks prevented him from accessing the app to secure work. When Pa Edrissa Manjang began working for Uber Eats, in November 2019, its app did not regularly ask him to send selfies in order to register for jobs. But the Microsoft-powered Uber Eats app increased these verification checks. And in 2021, it said after “careful consideration” his account would be removed, due to “continued mismatches”…The Equality and Human Rights Commission and the App Drivers and Couriers Union funded Mr Manjang’s case. The EHRC was concerned the artificial intelligence in the facial-recognition checks had deprived him of his income. BBC

Children under 14 will be barred from joining social media in Florida from next year. Signed into law by governor Ron DeSantis, the legislation directs social media firms to delete the accounts of under-14s. Children aged 14 and 15 will also need parental consent before signing up for platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. Companies which fail to delete accounts risk being sued on behalf of children – with the minor awarded up to $10,000 (£7,908) – and could also be fined up to $50,000 (£39,538) per violation of the law. Sky News

Samsung has released the April 2024 security update for the Galaxy S24 series, which comes with the April 1, 2024 security patch and camera improvements. The update improves the Galaxy S24 lineup’s low-light image quality and the camera’s white balance accuracy and exposure. It also enhances the text clarity in high-zoom shots and the color accuracy in the ExpertRAW camera app. Additionally, as promised in February, Samsung added support for 480p resolution videos in the Instant Slow-Mo feature with the April 2024 update. GSM Arena

Chinese electric vehicle makers are showcasing their latest models, including a flying car, as they take on global rivals at the Bangkok International Motor Show. Companies like BYD, XPeng and Great Wall Motors are quickly growing their sales in Thailand, challenging longstanding market leaders like Toyota, Isuzu and Ford, as they expand exports across the globe. And Thailand, one of the biggest markets in Southeast Asia, a region of more than 600 million people, has made developing its EV market a priority. Independent

New data suggests that half of Brits (49%) find parking stressful and take measures to avoid certain manoeuvres, where possible, according to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. One in four UK drivers said parking with family members in the vehicle is more stressful, with reverse parking – the most common garage parking manoeuvre – topping the list of most stressful manoeuvres (15%). The range of parking functions available on the Volkswagen ID. Buzz – including the new Park Assist Plus with memory function – means that parking stress could be a thing of the past, claims VW. Tech Digest

Apple, Meta and Google face fines of billions of euros after the European Union opened the first investigations under new laws designed to rein in Big Tech. Margrethe Vestager and Thierry Breton, the EU’s competition and digital markets chiefs, announced five investigations into the three companies on Monday. They concern areas including the companies’ smartphone app stores and Meta charging a monthly fee to users in Europe who do not want to see adverts on Facebook and Instagram. Telegraph

