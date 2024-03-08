Kia EV9 declared World’s Best Car for 2024 in International Women’s Day Awards



The Kia EV9 has been declared the World’s Best Car for 2024 by an esteemed panel of journalists judging the Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year.

This announcement coincides with International Women’s Day, which aims to not only empower women but also acknowledge the connection between personal autonomy and automobiles in many countries.

Prior to casting their votes, the 75 motoring journalists hailing from 52 nations diligently tested numerous car models, thoroughly evaluating every aspect. Among the 63 contenders, the finest automobiles in each category emerged victorious in the initial voting round. The winners in their respective categories were as follows:

Volvo EX30 (Family Car) BMW Series 5 (Large Car) Kia EV9 (SUV) Volkswagen Amarok (4×4 & Pick-up) Aston Martin DB12 (Exclusive Car)

In the subsequent round of voting, these exceptional finalists formed the basis for determining the prestigious title of the World’s Best Car for 2024.

“This year’s election was particularly difficult due to the excellent level of all the candidates, says Marta Garcia, executive president of WWCOTY. Each of the finalists had sufficient merit to win the trophy. The Kia EV9 has won out over its rivals because it is a vehicle capable of satisfying the needs of consumers everywhere.”

Boasting an impressive seven-seat capacity and despite its considerable length of 5 meters, the vehicle excels in aerodynamics, contributing to its exceptional performance. Notably, the Kia EV9 showcases a cutting-edge design, incorporating advanced technology and offering both bidirectional charging and ultra-fast charging capabilities, claimed the judges.

Here’s what some of our judges have to say:

“The Kia EV9 is truly a game-changer for electric vehicles. It will be the vehicle we look back on down the road and say ‘that is when EVs became truly affordable, user-friendly and desirable for all consumers’. No other vehicle has taken the same risks and pushed the design and engineering boundaries to the same limit.” Tanya Gazdik, USA

“Kia has developed a large SUV with an electric motor that stands out for its good aerodynamics, innovative design, high levels of technology – with up to level 3 autonomous driving. And because it offers bi-directional charging and ultra-fast 800-volt charging.” Sara Soria, Spain.

“Widespread electrification acceptance is going to depend on having EVs available in most segments. The Kia EV9 offers a family-friendly interior, and on top of that, a driving experience that feels close to that of gasoline but with no emissions. It should win over many buyers who aren’t used to battery power and will be more comfortable with a vehicle that feels familiar to them.” Jil McIntosh, Canada

“An exceptionally noble, spacious, versatile, multi-purpose electric car. The electronic four-wheel drive is also capable, and the different driving modes make the EV9 an excellent vehicle in the Nordic winter and snowdrifts. I tested the car in a sub- 25-degree frost and I was happy that the EV9 behaved in cold winter weather like a normal luxury car: it warmed up quickly, the mileage was not affected much by minus degrees. A great achievement from the Korean automaker.” Ylle Rajasaar, Estonia.

