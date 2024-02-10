10 Romantic hotels for cool couples

“This gorgeous hotel embodies so much of the innate good taste that travellers associate with La Dolce Vita and the best of Italy. Looking across Lake Como’s placid waters and towards the idyllic town of Bellagio, this Art Nouveau icon wows with big-impact design flourishes (its main outdoor pool floats dramatically on Lake Como’s surface) and lots of charming little touches (help yourself to the complimentary sweets at check-in). With its flourishing gardens, exceptional spa and spread of impeccable bars and restaurants, it’s easy to while away days in this completely charming family-run property.” Book now