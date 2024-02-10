10 Romantic hotels for cool couples
Mercer Hotel, Barcelona, Spain
Hidden in the heart of Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter, the Mercer is a modern boutique hotel built around the ancient Roman walls and medieval arches, with 18th-century wooden ceilings and original 12th-century frescos. Intimacy meets history in its acclaimed restaurant where just 12 tables are served, with a sophisticated Mediterranean menu blending traditional cuisine with deft French touches— think smoked eel with golden apple and star anise, or roasted ox from León with a touch of orange blossom Dijon mustard. This is the perfect place for quality time with a partner or an indulgent break to treat yourself. Book now
Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Italy
“This gorgeous hotel embodies so much of the innate good taste that travellers associate with La Dolce Vita and the best of Italy. Looking across Lake Como’s placid waters and towards the idyllic town of Bellagio, this Art Nouveau icon wows with big-impact design flourishes (its main outdoor pool floats dramatically on Lake Como’s surface) and lots of charming little touches (help yourself to the complimentary sweets at check-in). With its flourishing gardens, exceptional spa and spread of impeccable bars and restaurants, it’s easy to while away days in this completely charming family-run property.” Book now
AC Hotel Maui Wailea, Hawaii
“In sunny-year-round South Maui, this sea-view property is a gateway to the natural wonders of Hawaii. From here it’s easy to enjoy private catamaran charters, snorkelling sessions and surf lessons in Kihei. Back on property, there’s the prospect of Aperol Spritz by the infinity pool or lazy afternoons spent lazing from airy bedrooms’ spacious private balconies. After the sun dips, guests go to Kai restaurant for zingy poke bowls and drinks by the lava-stone firepit.”Book now
Shangri-La Paris, France
A former princely mansion, this Parisian palace triumphs with one of this famously romantic city’s most in-demand amenities: cinematic views of the Eiffel Tower. In fact, the landmark is in such immediate proximity that Tower-facing rooms are renowned as seal-the-deal proposal settings, while honeymooning couples sometimes linger en-suite all day to savour the panorama (if you follow their lead, don’t miss the incredibly rich and creamy hot chocolate from room service). Of course, this being a Shangri-La, the hotel comes packed with other welcome facilities—expect a top-class spa, thoughtful service and superlative dining.”
Villa Cora, Italy
“A hillside retreat on the edge of much-loved, much-visited Florence, this sublime property is a wonderful riot of pomp and colour. Impeccably restored for maximum impact, florid interiors feature intricate trompe l’oeil frescos, dazzling chandeliers and lashings of gilding. A discreet, diminutive spa offers exceptional treatments. Outside, a canopy of ancient oak trees shade the pool and lush gardens are perfumed by more than 100 types of roses. On hot evenings, guests enjoy sundowners and the breeze as they take in sweeping Florence views from the Bellevue Roof Terrace.” Book now
Cap Rocat, Mallorca
“On its own peninsula within a 30-hectare nature reserve, this former fortress guarantees complete privacy— get set for total tranquility, soundtracked just by birdsong and the sound of the sea. Finished in honey-coloured sandstone, the 26 bedrooms feature enticing canopied beds, terraces and freestanding bathtubs; some offer impressive four-posters and private plunge pools. Explore the grounds, and you’ll find a cute little sandy beach, inviting infinity pool, an elegant spa and two chic restaurants that celebrate the natural goodness of Mediterranean cuisine. ” Book now
One&Only Mandarina, Mexico
“In Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit, enveloped by a verdant jungle canopy, this slick resort offers every conceivable on-site comfort, but even better is its emphasis on life-affirming experiences and the access it provides to spectacular scenery. Bordered by the Pacific Ocean and rugged mountains, guests can hike rainforest trails to discover rare plants and age-old rock carvings; the sea offers diving over volcanic reefs and the potential for humpback-whale sightings. And after busy days, rest comes easy. On treetops and cliff fronts, vast villas feature private terraces and rejuvenating plunge pools.” Book now
Soneva Kiri, Thailand
“Still relatively untouched, the Thai island of Koh Kood makes an idyllic setting for luxury resort brand Soneva’s distinctive take on rustic, castaway luxury: Guided by a ‘no news, no shoes’ mantra, staff and guests go barefoot, while waterfall hikes and organic-garden tours celebrate the natural world’s beauty. Clad in bamboo and pine, sprawling seafront and clifftop villas convey a certain Robinson Crusoe chic—and come with private pools and concealed open-air bathrooms. When darkness falls, intimate beach dinners are illuminated by starry skies and the glow of candlelight.”
Santa Marina, Greece
“On a secluded beach within Ornos Bay and surrounded by the deep, serene blues of the Aegean, Santa Marina combines the energy and exuberance of modern-day Mykonos— superyachts glide past as guests enjoy cocktails and DJ sets at Buddha-Bar Beach club— with the island’s more humble history. A simple whitewashed chapel hosts weddings, while couples can bunk down in a converted windmill. And for complete escapism, there’s the promise of a day alone at sea, exploring distant coves and pristine waters on private cruises aboard the resort’s dashing sailing boats.”
One&Only Mandarina, Mexico
“When new owners took over Napa Valley’s oldest hotel, its gardens were so abundant with fragrant roses that they renamed it Maison Fleurie, the flowering house. An intimate inn whose 13 distinct bedrooms might feature flickering fireplaces and pretty swimming-pool-facing patios, this is a haven where guests are encouraged to take things easy. Indulgent gourmet breakfasts are complimentary for everybody; kind staff gift you freshly baked cookies; and bikes are on standby to encourage impromptu rides to nearby wineries.”