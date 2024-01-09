Top 10 Tips for running a side hustle in the UK from 2024



Running a side hustle, whether it’s selling products on eBay or renting out your home via Airbnb, can be a great way of ensuring extra income, but users need to ensure they pay their taxes with the introduction of stricter new rules from 2024..

While starting a side hustle is a great way to boost your income, it is crucial that you manage your finances effectively. That's because from this month certain apps and websites, commonly used for side hustles, will be required to share all their data with the taxman. Considering that 1 in 6 adults in the United Kingdom currently work a gig job – either part-time or full-time – the new rules are set to apply to a lot of workers. Together with Moneyzine.com, we have created a guide on what you should consider as these changes are put in place.

1. Register for Self-Assessment:



If your side hustle is generating more than £1,000 per year, your first step should be to register for self-assessment. Before you can complete and file your tax return you will need a unique taxpayer reference (UTR) and activation code which can take a while to receive.

2. Declare any Previously Earned Income:

If you’ve earned money in the past from your side hustle and failed to declare it, now is the time to do so. This will avoid you having to pay potentially larger penalties if HMRC discovers the undeclared income as part of an investigation. You may wish to seek help from an accountant or financial advisor if you find yourself in this position.

3. Separate Business and Personal Finances:

Open a separate bank account for your side-hustle. This will help you track income and expenses more accurately and also save time when filing your tax return.

4. Budget and Track Expenses:

Create a budget for both your personal and side-hustle expenses. Keep track of any expenses which relate to your side hustle, including supplies, equipment, marketing costs and any other costs associated with running the business as these are tax deductible.

5. Understand Tax Implications:

Be aware of the tax implications that come with running a side business. In the UK, if you earn more than £1,000 a year, whether it be from dog walking or selling kitsch crafts, then you have a requirement to report your income to HMRC.

The standard Personal Allowance is £12,570, which is the amount of income that you don’t have to pay tax on. If earnings from your side hustle push your total annual earnings beyond this threshold, then it may be worth consulting with a tax professional.