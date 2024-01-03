3 in 10 avoiding office because of their boss



Three in ten employees with hybrid working options say their manager or boss being in the office puts them off from coming in more regularly, according to new research from beyond.

The workspace provider commissioned an independent survey of 1,262 UK adults in part-time or full-time employment, unearthing the top reasons hybrid workers avoid commuting into the office more often.

Cost is the most significant factor, with two thirds (67%) saying the rising cost-of-living has made them want to work remotely more often for cost-savings reasons.

Over half (54%) say they would go in more if their place of work was better located (in an area that had more things to their liking or was nearer to their home), while 38% wish the workspace itself was of a better standard.

This comes as 30% say they would head into their workplace more often if their boss was not there. The same number (30%) of hybrid workers say their employer does not offer them the working arrangements that they would like.

Says Wybo Wijnbergen, CEO of beyond:

“Most organisations are striving to create a happy, productive culture. For many, building that culture starts with their place of work – the place employees come together to exchange ideas, collaborate and bond as a team.

“But our research clearly shows that when a business has a sub-par workspace – inaccessible, unappealing location or lacking in good facilities – people’s motivation to brave the commute is likely to wane. The cost-of-living crisis has accentuated this point, with employees increasingly having to consider how much it costs them to commute.

“Ultimately, flexible working is not just about allowing for the hybrid of remote and office working. It’s also about having workspaces that embrace flexibility, giving people a great experience, with different facilities and spaces to meet the needs of individuals and teams. We should expect this to once again be a defining business trend in 2024.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...