VW ID.4 and ID.5 electric vehicles – now with range up to 339 miles

Upgraded ID.4 and ID.5 now offer ranges of up to 339 miles

New drive unit can deliver 75-per-cent more torque and 0 to 62 mph in just 5.4 seconds

Faster charging can add 110 miles in approximately 10 minutes

Latest infotainment software with intuitive controls plus improved running gear

Volkswagen has upgraded its ID.4 and ID.5 electric models, with both available to order now from Volkswagen UK Retailers. Prices start from £46,035 RRP on-the-road.

The two electric SUVs now feature a new-generation infotainment system, complete with a larger 12.9-inch screen and illuminated sliders for cabin temperature.

The optional augmented-reality head-up display has also been enhanced, and Volkswagen has moved the driving mode selector to the steering column – as in the ID.7 – to create space for the larger infotainment display.

Operation of the ID.4 and ID.5 is made easier, claims VW, by the new IDA voice assistant, which responds more precisely to natural voice commands and offers new functions, including cloud-based weather information and the status of sporting events or stock market prices.

The previous Volkswagen Digital Sound Package with subwoofer has been replaced by a premium sound system from Harman Kardon, featuring 480 Watts of music output and 10 speakers (including centre speaker and subwoofer). The Harman Kardon sound system is optional on the rear-wheel-drive Pro trims and standard on the 4MOTION GTX versions in the UK.

All ID.4 and ID.5 versions are powered by Volkswagen’s new APP550 drive unit. Introduced for the first time for the ID.7, it offers significantly more power together with reduced energy consumption. The unit delivers 286 PS (210 kW), and gives the vehicles an impressive 75-per-cent more torque than previously, jumping from 310 to 545 Nm.

The sporty and all-wheel-drive ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX now deliver a system power of 340 PS (250 kW), equivalent to an increase of 41 PS (30 kW). The sprint from 0 to 62 mph for these models is now just 5.4 seconds.

Improved efficiency means the combined WLTP range of the ID.4 has increased to up to 337 miles (10.5 miles further than before), says VW, while the ID.5 SUV coupé now has a range of up to 339 miles (an extra 11.8 miles). Faster charging is also possible: thermal management makes sure the battery is pre-conditioned while driving, before the next DC charging stop, and the all-wheel-drive models now offer 175 kW DC charging (previously 135 kW).

Prices

Model Price (RRP OTR inc VAT) ID.4 Life Pro 286 PS £46,035.00 ID.4 Style Pro 286 PS £49,440.00 ID.4 GTX 4MOTION 340 PS £53,865.00 ID.5 Style Pro 286 PS £50,940.00 ID.5 Tech Pro 286 PS £55,580.00 ID.5 GTX 4MOTION 340 PS £55,365.00 ID.5 GTX Style 4MOTION 340 PS £56,545.00

All upgraded ID.4 and ID.5 models can be ordered now from any Volkswagen UK Retailer.

