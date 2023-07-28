Top 10 last minute European destinations – Bilbao tops list

Bilbao is the cheapest destination for a last-minute package holiday in early August, according to new research by Which? Travel.

Those booking right now will also find cheaper-than-average package prices in Porto, Valencia and Dalaman on Turkey’s Turquoise coast. Bilbao or Porto are also good options for holidaymakers who wish to avoid the extreme temperatures currently engulfing southern Europe.

Which? compared the prices of more than 3,500 short-haul holidays available to book in eight countries from the UK’s biggest tour operators – Jet2holidays and Tui – to find the most affordable seaside destinations in the third week of the school summer holidays.

Spain was the cheapest country overall, with four destinations in the top 10 listed below. The average price of a seven-night trip to Spain in early August is more than £400 cheaper than a week in Croatia or Greece.

The 10 cheapest last-minute package holiday destinations

Average price of a 7-night package holiday per person Bilbao £667 Valencia £694 Porto £790 Thessaloniki £791 Dalaman £815 Barcelona £864 Sorrento peninsula £870 Athens £883 Naples £920 Costa Brava £921

Table notes: The average price includes flights and is based on two people sharing a standard double or twin room.



Says Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel:

“Jetting off in the summer holidays this year could be very pricey, but we’ve found it’s not too late to bag a bargain coastal break this August, whether you’re in the mood to simply fly and flop or want a bit of city life thrown in too.

“Those looking to avoid the worst of the current hot temperatures in Europe might want to consider a last-minute city break in Bilbao or Porto, both of which were highly-rated by travellers in our recent survey of European coastal destinations. Meanwhile, those wanting a relaxing break lounging by the pool will find great value stays still available on Turkey’s beautiful Turquoise Coast.”

Looking for a last-minute summer holiday? Check Which’s survey results for the best and worst package holiday providers – as rated by customers

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...