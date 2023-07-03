My Fitness Pal tops list of highest-earning wellness apps
The wellness industry is a fast-growing market, with digital wellness apps providing millions of people with solutions to improve their sleep, fitness, mental and menstrual health. But which wellness apps are the most successful in 2023?
The highest-earning wellness apps
|
Rank
|
App
|
Category
|
Revenue (April)
|
1
|
MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter
|
Weight Loss
|
$10,000,000.00
|
2
|
Calm
|
Relaxation, Sleep
|
$6,000,000.00
|
3
|
Flo Period Tracker & Calendar
|
Women’s Health
|
$5,000,000.00
|
4
|
Strava: Run, Ride, Hike
|
Fitness
|
$5,000,000.00
|
5
|
Fitbit: Health & Fitness
|
Fitness
|
$4,000,000.00
|
6
|
Headspace: Mindful Meditation
|
Relaxation
|
$4,000,000.00
|
7
|
WW / Weightwatchers
|
Weight Loss
|
$4,000,000.00
|
8
|
AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run
|
Fitness
|
$3,000,000.00
|
9
|
Peloton: Fitness & Workouts
|
Fitness
|
$3,000,000.00
|
10
|
BetterMe: Health Coaching
|
Fitness, Weight Loss
|
$2,000,000.00
In second place, with over $6 million in revenue, is Calm. The app provides users with various different features that help to aid sleep and relaxation, including meditation and breathing exercises, mindfulness programs, and soundscapes. Users can also access Sleep Stories, featuring celebrities such as Harry Styles, Dame Mary Berry, Matthew McConaughey, Kate Winslet, and Cillian Murphy.
The most downloaded wellness apps
|
Rank
|
App
|
Category
|
No. of Downloads (April)
|
1
|
Flo Period Tracker & Calendar
|
Women’s Health
|
1,000,000
|
2
|
MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter
|
Weight Loss
|
800,000
|
3
|
BetterMe: Health Coaching
|
Fitness, Weight Loss
|
800,000
|
4
|
JustFit: Lazy Workout & Fit
|
Fitness
|
700,000
|
5
|
Strava: Run, Ride, Hike
|
Fitness
|
600,000
|
6
|
Calm
|
Relaxation, Sleep
|
500,000
|
7
|
AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run
|
Fitness
|
500,000
|
8
|
ShutEye: Sleep Tracker, Sounds
|
Sleep
|
500,000
|
9
|
BetterSleep: Relax and Sleep
|
Relaxation, Sleep
|
400,000
|
10
|
Fitbit: Health & Fitness
|
Fitness
|
300,000