My Fitness Pal tops list of highest-earning wellness apps



The wellness industry is a fast-growing market, with digital wellness apps providing millions of people with solutions to improve their sleep, fitness, mental and menstrual health. But which wellness apps are the most successful in 2023?

Tipalti has analyzed a range of wellness apps, from fitness to women’s health, and determined which apps are seeing the most downloads and raking in the highest earnings.

The highest-earning wellness apps

Rank App Category Revenue (April) 1 MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter Weight Loss $10,000,000.00 2 Calm Relaxation, Sleep $6,000,000.00 3 Flo Period Tracker & Calendar Women’s Health $5,000,000.00 4 Strava: Run, Ride, Hike Fitness $5,000,000.00 5 Fitbit: Health & Fitness Fitness $4,000,000.00 6 Headspace: Mindful Meditation Relaxation $4,000,000.00 7 WW / Weightwatchers Weight Loss $4,000,000.00 8 AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run Fitness $3,000,000.00 9 Peloton: Fitness & Workouts Fitness $3,000,000.00 10 BetterMe: Health Coaching Fitness, Weight Loss $2,000,000.00

MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter tops the list as the highest-earning wellness app. Generating over $10 million in revenue, the app was released worldwide in 2009 and is currently most commonly used in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

The app allows users to track their progress toward a variety of goals including fitness, weight loss/gain, water intake, and nutrition. As well as being able to track the calories in over 14 million different foods, users have access to over 500 recipes and 50 workouts.



In second place, with over $6 million in revenue, is Calm. The app provides users with various different features that help to aid sleep and relaxation, including meditation and breathing exercises, mindfulness programs, and soundscapes. Users can also access Sleep Stories, featuring celebrities such as Harry Styles, Dame Mary Berry, Matthew McConaughey, Kate Winslet, and Cillian Murphy.

Tying in third place are Flo Period Tracker and Strava: Run, Ride, Hike, with each app generating over $5 million in revenue. Strava: Run, Ride, Hike was first released in 2011 and is now most commonly downloaded in Brazil, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The most downloaded wellness apps

Rank App Category No. of Downloads (April) 1 Flo Period Tracker & Calendar Women’s Health 1,000,000 2 MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter Weight Loss 800,000 3 BetterMe: Health Coaching Fitness, Weight Loss 800,000 4 JustFit: Lazy Workout & Fit Fitness 700,000 5 Strava: Run, Ride, Hike Fitness 600,000 6 Calm Relaxation, Sleep 500,000 7 AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run Fitness 500,000 8 ShutEye: Sleep Tracker, Sounds Sleep 500,000 9 BetterSleep: Relax and Sleep Relaxation, Sleep 400,000 10 Fitbit: Health & Fitness Fitness 300,000

Flo Period Tracker was officially the most downloaded wellness app in April, with over 1 million downloads. As the name suggests, the app allows women to track their menstrual cycles, as well as their fertility window, PMS symptoms, and birth control use.

Any users of the app who are currently pregnant are also able to follow their baby’s weekly growth. The app is available in 22 different languages and was initially released in 2015, with most of its downloads being from the United States, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

Tying in second place are MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter and BetterMe: Health Coaching, which were both downloaded 800,000 times throughout April. BetterMe: Health Coaching was first released in Cyprus in 2017 and is now available in 99 countries.

The third most downloaded wellness app throughout the month of April was JustFit: Lazy Workout & Fit, which received 700,000 downloads. The app was released worldwide in January 2022, with the most downloads currently occurring in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.