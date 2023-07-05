5 fields being propelled by the power of 3D printing



The possibilities for 3D printing are immense and cut across various industries. However, certain sectors have been quicker to embrace its potential.

Let’s delve into five industries that are actively experimenting with 3D printing technology and stand at the precipice of transformation.

They’re not just dipping their toes in the water, but driving the innovation in this space. The future looks promising, and these sectors are leading the way in making 3D printing an integral part of their operations.

1. Fashion

Don’t be surprised if your next pair of Adidas kicks have 3D printed midsoles. And it’s not just Adidas, Paris Fashion Week 2023 featured 3D printed shoes from Dior, Reebok, and Namesake. Fashion mavens like Julia Koerner, Anouk Wipprecht, and Bastian Müller are also exploring 3D printed textiles. The perks? Think custom designs, local production, and less material waste.

2. Food

Let’s talk about 3D printed food. Pizzas, chocolates, and candies coming out of printers sound like sci-fi, right? Well, it’s happening now. With the tech evolving to print meat substitutes and even lab-grown meat, we’re staring down a future where intensive animal farming becomes a thing of the past. Printed food could also be embedded with custom nutrient profiles to benefit medical patients or the elderly.



3. Motorsports

F1, NASCAR, and MotoGP are shifting gears to leverage 3D printing for speedier production cycles and low-volume capacity. Picture more lightweight and aerodynamic cars, thanks to printed prototypes and components. Stratasys has teamed up with F1’s McLaren, while Ducati rode out the 2022 MotoGP season with Roboze’s composite 3D printing support.

4. Healthcare

We’re seeing 3D printing move into point-of-care settings, opening doors for bespoke medical solutions, increased efficiency, and better patient outcomes. Not to mention bioprinting – the practice of creating human cells in a hydrogel, which could revolutionize regenerative medicine and drug development testing. Big pharma is already taking notice, hoping to benefit from accelerated drug testing.



5. Aerospace

3D printing is linked to the aerospace industry in many ways. It is used in space to produce spare parts, in the production of satellites, to explore the possibility of printing lunar and Martian habitats. In fact, it’s giving a serious boost to startups like Relativity, speeding up rocket production with optimized design and the consolidation of parts. The company recently launched Terran 1, its very first rocket built entirely through 3D printing.

This article is part of the newest 3D Printing Report by Hubs, which you can download here for more insights.

