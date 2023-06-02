Top 50 unused foodstuffs in the kitchen cupboard



Vinegar, stock cubes and tinned vegetables are some of the most unloved foods in the nation’s kitchen cupboards with many of them languishing unused for five YEARS – or more – due to lack of food inspiration.

Pantry staples have topped a list of the top 50 items which are likely to remain unused a year or more after being purchased. Tinned tuna, chickpeas and various herbs and spices also made the list, as did gravy and nuts.

Soy sauce, kidney beans and dried pasta are also among foodstuffs lying unused in the nation’s pantries.

The research of 2,000 UK adults found three-quarters feel uninspired by what’s in their store cupboards.

With almost a third (32 per cent) experiencing the ‘store cupboard stare’ – often looking in their pantries and fridges and walking away unenthused by what’s there.

When staring absently to see what’s in stock, 12 per cent feel it’s ‘too much effort’ to decide what to make, and 11 per cent don’t think they’re creative enough to turn old ingredients into exciting dishes.

How to make the most out of your cupboard staples

To tackle the lack of mealtime inspiration, the rice brand Tilda has created a recipe generator tool that helps people to make the most of your cupboard staples.

The poll was commissioned by the rice brand as part of the launch of its latest flavour Ready to Heat Golden Vegetable Rice.

The research went on to find that with the recent increases in the cost of living, Brits have been purchasing 15 per cent more ‘cupboard items’ to bolster their store cupboards and to help reduce the overall cost of their shopping baskets. And 23 per cent have been delving into the depths of their cupboards more over the last six months, to create more affordable meals. However, 15 per cent believe they have had ingredients lurking in the back of cupboards for five years or longer. While a further 14 per cent never seem to make their way through an entire bag of pasta, and 12 per cent don’t know how to use up all their mustard. Top foodstuffs Brits have had in the cupboard without using for at least a year: 1. Vinegar

2. Stock cubes

3. Flour

4. Sugar

5. Pasta

6. Tinned vegetables

7. Loose rice

8. Tinned Tomatoes

9. Mustard

10. Cinnamon

11. Dried noodles

12. Tinned Tuna

13. Turmeric

14. Tinned Kidney beans

15. Tinned Baked beans

16. Gravy

17. Chutneys

18. Tinned Chickpeas

19. Paprika

20. Olive oil

21. Dried rosemary

22. Garlic granules

23. Soy sauce

24. Worcestershire sauce

25. Tomato sauce

26. Cumin

27. Dried parsley

28. Nuts

29. Garam masala

30. Dried coriander

31. Microwaveable rice

32. Couscous

33. Brown sauce

34. Coconut milk or cream

35. Sunflower oil

36. Dried basil

37. Cardamom seeds

38. Hot sauce

39. Olives

40. Dried chives

41. Tinned Black beans

42. Tinned Lentils

43. Dried tarragon

44. Sweet chili sauce

45. Star anise

46. Onion granules

47. Pesto sauce

48. Passata

49. Quinoa

50. Saffron

