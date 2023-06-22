ShinyShiny snippets: Is Amazon set to buy online grocery store Ocado?



Ocado’s share price has surged amid reports that Amazon could be lining up a potential bid for the owner of the online grocery store. Shares in Ocado Group spiked by around 40pc on Thursday after claims emerged that Jeff Bezos’s online empire had taken an interest in the technology and grocery business. The Times said Amazon and a number of other “heavyweights” in the tech sector were thought to be mulling bids around the level of 800p per share. Ocado is currently trading at 566p a share. Telegraph

Two of the world’s most high-profile technology billionaires – Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg – have agreed to fight each other in a cage match. Mr Musk posted a message on his social media platform Twitter that he was “up for a cage fight” with Mr Zuckerberg. Mr Zuckerberg, the boss of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, then posted a screenshot of Mr Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location”. “The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson told the BBC. Mr Musk then replied to Mr Zuckerberg’s response with: “Vegas Octagon.” BBC



Drivers of electric cars using Britain’s busiest airport are discovering a major charging network has been switched off, with neither airport nor the charging company prepared to say why. Heathrow Airport was used by 62 million people last year. To cater for those arriving or leaving by electric cars, it hosted a Pod Point network numbering more than 25 chargers at short-stay car parks. However, in recent months, drivers have found the chargers no longer work and have taken to social media to report the problem. Autocar

Marvel has been criticised for using AI to generate the artwork during the opening credits of its new series. Secret Invasion, the latest entry in the company’s cinematic universe, premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday. As is custom with many of the franchise’s shows, episodes open with the names of the cast and production crew against the backdrop of comic book-inspired artwork. But rather than the work of real artists, Secret Invasion’s credits backdrops are made by AI Sky News

I really loved the first episode of secret invasion but them using AI “art” for their intro is just wack Do better Marvel pic.twitter.com/BCjOWA3xNt — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) June 21, 2023

Nothing – the brand behind eye-catching consumer tech like the Nothing Phone and Nothing Ear earbuds – might be working on a smartwatch, according to new leaks. We already knew that Nothing was planning to launch a new Nothing Phone 2 this year – seemingly with some software upgrades and design changes to help it sit more comfortably in your hand. It looks like it’ll be dropping a smartwatch too, if these new leaks are to be believed. The reports come via @stufflistings on Twitter who spotted that a CMF by Nothing trademark that was filed earlier has now been classified as a smartwatch. TechRadar



Sky has today finally taken the wrapping off their new dedicated 4K HDR smart camera add-on for the Sky Glass TV product, which otherwise uses your broadband ISP and Wi-Fi connection to stream their on-demand video content and live TV channels directly to Sky’s own brand TV sets (without a satellite dish). The new Sky Live camera – designed exclusively for use with Sky Glass (it will magnetically attach to the top of their TV set) – includes various features, with video calling via Zoom being the most natural one. ISPreview

