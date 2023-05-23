Smeg launches iconic FAB28 fridge in four new matte colours

Luxury Italian appliance brand Smeg has announced a series of unique new colours for its iconic award-winning FAB28 refrigerator.

The FAB28 fridge is now available in four striking new matte finishes: Azzuro Blue, Perfectly Pale, Rust and Matte Black – the colours of Smeg’s summer 2023.



Inspired by the Italian landscape throughout the summer, the collection was previewed in Milan in 2022 and again later in the year, when Smeg held a vote to let the public decide on their new FAB28 fridge colour. Rust, Azzurro Blue and Perfectly Pale proved to be among the most popular from the eight colour options on offer.

The addition of matte black completes Smeg’s matte black range of kitchen appliances and accessories, teaming with a kettle, toaster and new Classic oven finish, allowing kitchens to be finished in an entirely matte black look.

Smeg’s FAB28 fridge benefits from adjustable glass shelves, internal LED strip lighting, chrome detailing and a Life Plus 0-degree compartment. The new additions will be available for £1,899 to purchase from shop.smeguk.com, Smeg’s Regent Street flagship store and select stockists. The matte black will be available for purchase exclusively from AO.

