Top 40 things adults miss most from childhood – holidays top list



The top things adults miss most from childhood are waking up without a care in the world, school holidays, and having no life admin.

A study of 2,000 Brits revealed the activities they long for from their youth, with more than half (56 per cent) admitting they have lost their sense of fun with age.

Getting pocket money, playing in the park and watching TV as soon as they got home from school were featured in the top 40 list.

Others miss things being done for them including cooking, washing and packed lunches being made. Waking up feeling excited, particularly on their birthday, was also featured.

The research was commissioned by Tropicana, which is calling for adults to reclaim a childlike positivity at the start of each day by building a giant bed and placing it on the main concourse of King’s Cross station for adults to use as a trampoline.

The poll found people typically remember starting the day feeling happy (35 per cent), playful (22 per cent) and optimistic (21 per cent) in their youth. In comparison, adults today wake up feeling tired (42 per cent), stressed (24 per cent) and anxious (21 per cent).

They wake up with four things on their mind, including the weather, tasks at work for the day ahead, money and bills.

Caroline Wilding, spokesperson for Tropicana Brands Group, said: “With so many adults across the country missing some of the fun they had as a child, such as being outdoors or singing out loud, we’re calling for the nation to embrace that nostalgic positivity and ‘Be More Kid’.

“We want to remind people to bring a sense of that childlike fun and sunshine to the day.

“The way we start each day, from what we have for breakfast to how we get to work, has a huge impact on setting the tone for the day ahead.”

The simpler times

The research went on to find that more than a quarter (26 per cent) wish they hadn’t taken childhood for granted when they were young, and the most fun age was revealed as nine years old.

In comparison, 27 was found to be the average age adults lost their sense of fun.

Half of those polled agreed grown-ups need to be more carefree and take a leaf out of children’s books, while 27 per cent envy others who have fun without caring what people think.

Among the things adults think they could learn from youngsters were making more time for fun (45 per cent), seeing the best in people (40 per cent) and starting the day with positivity (38 per cent).

Of those polled, 56 per cent have partaken in a childlike activity since being an adult, including having a daytime nap (41 per cent), playing on arcade machines (38 per cent) and colouring in (33 per cent).

Such pastimes made them feel happy (56 per cent) and carefree (44 per cent), according to the OnePoll.com data.

Top 40 things adults miss about being a child