Top 20 pieces of technology in a car that baffle modern car owners



Thousands of motorists feel ‘overwhelmed’ by the technical capabilities of their cars – with cruise control, assisted parking and getting connected to Bluetooth among the most baffling features.

In a poll of 500 car owners with a vehicle less than two years old, 68 per cent said they struggle to get to grips with everything – taken aback by the likes of sports mode, electronic handbrakes and autonomous emergency braking.

And 40 per cent don’t believe they are using their beloved vehicle to its full potential – despite it being the most expensive tech purchase for 86 per cent. Sat-navs, voice activation and reverse parking cameras are also things that bemuse drivers.

While 19 per cent haven’t even heard of blind spot alert, and 18 per cent don’t know about lane assist or digital key.

The research also found it took six months for 55 per cent to discover their motor came with certain features.

Following the findings, Hyundai, which commissioned the research, has created a quiz to expose the untapped potential of modern technology in new cars and give drivers the knowledge they need to make their car owning experience more pleasurable.

Further research of 500 new car drivers also found people are most likely to use car tech when it’s integrated into their driving routines.

And in the future, motorists would like to see new tech that helps with comfort (48 per cent), followed by safety (40 per cent), entertainment (33 per cent), navigation (31 per cent), and self-driving (23 per cent).

Empowering drivers

It also emerged those under 40 are significantly more likely to want more comfort in their car, compared to older people, and 52 per cent of under-30s desire more in-car entertainment.

Dr Martha Newson, cognitive psychologist who facilitated the consumer study, said:

“With any car purchase being one of life’s bigger spends, drivers should take more time understanding the tech available at their fingertips, so they don’t miss out on safer, more comfortable and more pleasurable experiences, every time they get in the car.

“We’ve proven that over half of drivers are missing out on this experience, and that’s why we want to bring this issue to light.”

Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai Motor UK, added:

“It is interesting to see the divide between tech adoption in our wider lifestyle choices and that in our vehicles.

“We want to empower all drivers to embrace the technology available to them and seize the opportunity to engage with our innovative tech for a more pleasurable experience.”

Top 20 pieces of technology in a car that baffle modern car owners

Cruise control Assisted parking Connecting different Bluetooth devices Sports mode Lane assist Assisted braking Different switch location for fog lights Wireless smartphone connectivity/charging Electronic handbrakes Sat nav Heated steering wheel Climate control Voice activation/recognition Blind spot detection Remote engine starting Reverse parking camera Automatic boot Blind-spot alert Massage seats 360-degree camera

