Top 15 intense moments – moving house tops list



Life’s most intense moments have been revealed – including getting married, meeting your celebrity crush and watching a team play a make-or-break match.

A poll of 2,000 adults found, on average, they experience 11 of these situations each year, with moving house, going through a breakup, and getting a promotion also high on the list.

Buying a property, getting a pet, falling over in public, and sending a message to the wrong group chat, were cited as other nail-biting moments.

Despite the intensity around these occasions, 28 per cent use them as an opportunity to come together and spend time with friends and family. While 22 per cent see it as an excuse to enjoy food and drink with others.

Of those who experience an increase in heart rate during these intense moments, 57 per cent enjoy them with only eight per cent claiming not to.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) embrace these intense moments with 38 per cent claiming it makes them excited.

It emerged 66 per cent experience these particular feelings up to several days after the moment has happened.

When it comes to dealing with an intense moment, exactly a third would prefer to bite into a snack than their nails (14 per cent).

Gok Wan said:

“I love hosting friends and family, especially for stand-out moments in life, so, getting involved with the pop-up tour is right up my street.

“I want to help people elevate intense occasions and encourage them to take a moment to enjoy them.”

Top 15 everyday intense moments

Moving house A breakup/divorce Buying a property Your wedding day A family feud Proposing to your partner/being proposed to Watching your team play in a make-or-break match Getting a promotion Falling over in public Getting a pet Meeting your celebrity crush or idol The series finale of your favourite show Sending a message to the wrong WhatsApp chat Watching a sex scene in a TV show/film with your parents/children Finding some forgotten money in your pocke

