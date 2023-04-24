Smeg unveils £849 Espresso coffee machine with grinder



Unveiled over the weekend at the London Coffee Festival, Smeg has introduced its all-new Espresso Coffee Machine with Grinder, delivering the full coffee process for coffee connoisseurs.

Available from June, the new Espresso Machine (EGF03) includes the ability to grind coffee beans, create two espressos at once and froth milk. The curvaceous, retro finish remains true to Smeg’s unique style whilst the high-performing design embraces the brand’s Italian heritage, claims the manufacturer.

A crucial first step in the coffee-making process, a 250g capacity bean hopper holds the beans ready for grinding. The beans’ texture can be customised with a simple turn of the hopper; rotate clockwise for a finer finish and flavour of greater intensity or anti-clockwise for a coarser grind and more subtle taste. The EGF03 has a superfine grind capability, thanks to stainless steel conical grinders which offer an even and smooth coffee that preserves all aromas, brewed from the sleekest possible Espresso machine. To clean, simply remove the top grinder for ultimate convenience.

Before brewing, the stainless steel upper tray gently warms a mug placed on top thanks to a pre-warm setting when switched on, keeping the ensuing coffee piping hot for longer. A professional, stainless steel 58mm portafilter makes it possible to prepare coffee like a barista, with both pressurised and non-pressurised filters allowing a perfectly personalised espresso to be made in home comfort. A specialist pressure gauge gives optimal extraction according to each person’s espresso requirements, making for the ultimate customised cup of coffee. Simply select a single or double espresso pre-set function on the grinder and espresso settings to enjoy your coffee by yourself or in company.

The EGF03 also features a rotation steam wand and accompanying 450ml stainless steel milk jug, with a lever to customise to individual needs. The dual Thermoblock heating system, one dedicated to the coffee circuit and one to the milk circuit, ensures that the steam function is always ready after the coffee has been brewed, avoiding waiting times for milk frothing. For an extra hot coffee, a clockwise rotation adds hot water to a drink, whereas a counter-clockwise turn warms, steams and froths milk at different intensities.

Available in range of six colours, including the brand’s iconic pastel shades and classic cream and black styles, the new Espresso machine is a standout appliance in any kitchen and features a distinctive design born from a collaboration with the deepdesign® studio of Matteo Bazzicalupo and Raffaella Mangiarotti. The EGF03 matches Smeg’s retro offering, making it the ideal addition to kitchens that also feature a ‘50s style FAB fridge or retro countertop appliances like Smeg’s toasters and kettles.

Whether you prefer a maximalist colour-clashing design aesthetic, or a cohesive black and white finish for more contemporary kitchens, Smeg delivers the ultimate final flourish, it claims.

The Manual Espresso Coffee Machine with Grinder will be available from June 2023 from shop.smeguk.com, Smeg’s flagship store and selected stockists, retailing for £849.95.

