ShinyShiny snippets: WhatsApp could be banned in UK, boss warns

A subsidiary of Alphabet, which owns Google, hopes to develop drone delivery-network technology able to handle millions of orders, within 12 months. Operating drones as a network, Wing says, will improve efficiency. The technology is being tested “at scale” in Logan, Australia, where Wing delivers up to 1,000 packages a day. The company has also started trial drone deliveries in the Dublin suburb of Lusk. And it says it and other companies are in talks with the Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority about agreeing regulations to allow drone deliveries in the UK. BBC

Apple’s 2024 OLED iPad Pro models could be vastly more expensive than its existing iPad Pros and even more costly than some MacBook Pros currently on sale, claims a new Korean report.



According to industry sources cited by The Elec, Apple is already considering its pricing strategy for next year’s two OLED iPad Pro models, with current estimates starting at $1,500 and $1,800 for the 11-inch and 13-inch models, respectively. That would make the 11-inch device over 80 percent more expensive than the existing 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with LED Liquid Retina display, which starts at $799, and the 13-inch model over 60% more expensive than the current 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display, which starts at $1,099. MacRumors

Changing the everyday language we use at work will improve the workplace for women. That’s the promise of firms who say new AI tools can reduce casual sexism – or various other prejudices – by automatically helping employees to rethink their written messages. “Words reflect our deep unconscious impulses,” says May Habib, the chief executive of AI writing platform Writer. “And, when you are more consciously checking those impulses, I do think it is more likely to lead to strategies that create a more inclusive workplace.” The San Francisco-based business has a suite of automated products that companies may use to ensure communications are both on-message and in a tone that represents everyone fairly. Evening Standard