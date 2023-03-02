ShinyShiny snippets: TikTok sets 1 hour daily screen time limit on Under 18s



TikTok is setting a 60-minute daily screen time limit for users who are aged under 18. If young people hit the new limit, they must enter a passcode to continue using the service that day. But they can opt out of the new measure, which TikTok says will be rolled out “in the coming weeks”. The video app, which Chinese firm ByteDance owns, said it is introducing the feature to help people “stay in control” of their use. TikTok said the new limit comes after it brought in a prompt last year to encourage teens to manage their screen time. It said this helped “increase the use of our screen time tools by 234%”. BBC

A body-positive influencer has warned fans about a ‘dangerously real’ TikTok beauty filter that completely changes how your face looks. The “Bold Glamour” filter adds a layer of heavy makeup as well as smoothing out imperfections, and has been growing in popularity since being launched this week. The filter has been used over 8.6 million times, with more people jumping on the trend each day. Joanna Kenny, who often shares her ‘self-acceptance’ journey on the platform, has now slammed the filter in a scathing video.



Tesla Inc will cut assembly costs by half in future generations of cars, engineers told investors on Wednesday, but CEO Elon Musk did not unveil a much-awaited small, affordable electric vehicle. Shares fell more than 5% in after hours trade following presentations at the company’s investor day from its Texas headquarters. In the first nearly three hours of the webcast, Tesla executives led by Musk discussed everything from a white-paper plan for the globe to embrace sustainable energy to the company’s innovation in managing its operations from manufacturing to service. The Guardian

If you haven’t been paying attention, Apple is tipped to finally ditch its proprietary Lightning port standard with the iPhone 15 and finally adopt the universal USB-C standard. Don’t think that Apple is necessarily ready to go against its controlling nature and open its arms to the potential of universal compatibility, however. According to tipster ShrimpApplePro, “USB-C with MFi is happening”. MFi, which stands for ‘Made For iPhone‘, is Apple’s licensing program that sees the manufacturer granting official approval to peripherals, ensuring their compatibility with its devices. Trusted Reviews

Newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) technology can now choose donor organs for transplant with much greater accuracy than humans, according to British researchers. The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) has put £1m in funding for the AI project, which can increase the number of organs available for transplant.Currently, surgeons examine donor organs and use their own judgement to assess whether they are of good enough quality to be suitable for transplanting into patients. But the fresh method uses AI and its “memory” of tens of thousands of images of donor organs to identify those that offer the best chance of transplant success. Sky News

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...