ShinyShiny snippets: Nokia launches G22 phone with DIY repair kit



Finnish mobile manufacturer Nokia has partnered with repair specialists iFixit to release the smartphone G22, which comes with replaceable parts and toolkits so that customers can fix their phone themselves. The collaboration was born from the increasing demand for home solutions, as more people integrate repair into their lives, iFixit explained. “People want to fix things themselves, and we’re happy to help manufacturers meet those needs,” said iFixit chief executive officer Kyle Wiens. “We’re excited to work with manufacturers like HMD Global [Nokia’s parent company], who want to make repairs more accessible,” Wiens told Dezeen.

Google launched a program in 2021 aimed at fans of Pixel smartphones before the Pixel 6 series made its debut in the same year, but it was available only in the United States. That exclusivity ends now, as the Pixel Superfans program has made its way to the United Kingdom. The program’s signup form is now live on the Google Store page, where you’ll be asked about your social media accounts, affiliated communities, and hobbies, as well as some personal information. You’ll also need to tell the search giant what Google, Nest, and Fitbit products you use, like any of the best Android phones or Fitbit trackers. Android Central

HSBC has swooped to buy the UK arm of collapsed US Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), bringing relief to UK tech firms who warned they could go bust without help. Customers and businesses who had been unable to withdraw their money will now be able to access it as normal. The government and the Bank of England led the talks working through the night to scramble together a rescue deal involving no taxpayer money. HSBC said it paid just £1 for the SVB’s UK arm, which failed on Friday. BBC

Major cryptocurrencies stabilised on Monday after U.S. authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the issuer of the USD Coin stablecoin said it remained redeemable with the dollar. U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of SVB (SIVB.O) threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis and said SVB customers would have access to their deposits from Monday. Reuters



Spotify is preparing to roll out what it’s hailed as the “biggest evolution” to its popular music streaming app to date. Announced at its Stream On event this week and set to roll out over the coming months, its 500 million users will see their home screen get a substantial makeover that founder Daniel Ek says will see the platform “come alive” with different content – from videos to audiobooks. But it didn’t take long for observers to point out that the new look was not particularly new at all. Sky News

Samsung fans – prepare to get excited. The latest Galaxy Watch 6 Pro rumors suggest that Samsung is set to bring back the rotating bezel. The rotating bezel control system, which was a fixture of the Galaxy Watch range, has achieved something like cult status among fans of Samsung smartwatches. It was certainly innovative, enabling users to twist the bezel for tactile control of on-screen menus. It didn’t just look good, it was a good way to avoid poking around on the tiny AMOLED display, and wooed users with a pleasing mechanical click. Wareable

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...