Over half of Mums want quality time with family on Mother’s Day



A poll of 2,000 mums found that, more than anything else, 51 per cent simply wish for quality time with their partner and children this mothering Sunday.

Exactly a quarter don’t have enough spare time to spend with their kids due to work taking over (65 per cent), having too many chores (58 per cent) and not enough hours in the day (46 per cent).

As a result, 16 per cent are keen to make new memories with their sons and daughters on March 19th.

Free time was also cited as one of the Mother’s Day must-haves as 58 per cent wish they generally had more of this – with 40 per cent getting an hour or less to themselves each evening.

A special Mother’s Day

The research was commissioned by Moonpig, which teamed up with LEGO to create the ‘Time Tokens for Mum’ booklet – available with any of its products purchased from the card retailer.

The tokens feature a series of blank vouchers for partners and kids to fill out, giving mums free time to enjoy however they want.

During a typical week, mums will spend an average of one hour and 16 minutes tidying the house, 53 minutes cleaning the bathroom and 54 minutes helping children with homework.

A further hour is spent taxiing their offspring to places they need to be, while they dedicate 66 minutes each week to getting them ready for school.

But even those who share the load with a partner admit they still find themselves with too much to do (73 per cent).

Although 82 per cent said tag-teaming is the key to managing life admin, holding down a job as well as parenting.

Mum-me time

The study, carried out via OnePoll, found 32 per cent of mums wish they could have time out for themselves and drop everything to enjoy some time off.

With one in five wishing they had almost double the amount of free time they currently have.

Going to the toilet (10 per cent), doing a much-loved hobby (25 per cent) and even practising mindfulness (11 per cent) are among the things they’d like to do in peace.

Other simple pleasures such as reading a book (42 per cent), watching TV (44 per cent) or doing a hobby or creative activity (30 per cent) were also what they would like to do uninterrupted.

When it comes to spending time with their little ones, watching movies (50 per cent), cooking (37 per cent) and playing games (34 per cent) were the things they enjoy doing the most.

Zach Leung, brand manager of the LEGO group, said: “With busy schedules and a constant to-do list we understand it can be difficult for mum to find the time to reset and recharge their batteries.

“We hope the new booklet we’ve launched in partnership with Moonpig will be a great way to help parents do exactly that this Mother’s Day.”

Time mums spend doing things each week

- Folding clean clothes – 37 minutes

- Putting away clean clothes – 39 minutes

- Loading/unloading the dishwasher – 45 minutes

- Tidying the house – 76 minutes

- Cleaning the bathroom – 53 minutes

- Cleaning the kitchen – 56 minutes

- Helping their children with homework – 54 minutes

- Taxiing their children to different places – 60 minutes

- Playing with their children – 77 minutes

- Getting their children ready for the day – 66 minutes

Top 10 ways mums would spend their free time

- Watching TV (44 per cent)

- Reading a book (42 per cent)

- Going for a walk (32 per cent)

- Listening to music (29 per cent)

- Doing exercise (27 per cent)

- Pampering myself (26 per cent)

- Doing a hobby (25 per cent)

- Taking a bath (24 per cent)

- Taking a nap (22 per cent)

- Having a bath in peace (22 per cent)

