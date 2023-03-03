3 in 4 women play mobile games daily, report claims

In celebration of Women’s History Month, GameHouse commissioned Pollfish to survey over 800 US and UK consumers aged 18 years+ through 65 years+ about their interests, passions, how they spend their ‘me time’ and how mobile gaming fits in with this.

The results show that 74% of women are today playing mobile games at least once a day with more than 67% of those surveyed quoting mobile gaming as a vital part of their downtime. When asked specifically how they like to spend their ‘me time’, across the board, respondents of all ages said they choose mobile gaming as a key means to relax and relieve stress, with a vast 73% majority of 35-44-year-old women playing mobile games during their ‘me time’

Mobile gaming is recognised for providing novelty, mental stimulation and variety that keeps life interesting, engaging and fun, claims GameHouse.

For all respondents aged 18 years+, gaming ranked the sixth most popular way to relax and unwind. Amongst this, a considerable 33% of 35-44 year-olds surveyed said they favour playing games, with 25% of 45-54 year-olds and 20% of 55-64-year olds enjoying playing games in their ‘me time’.

Further, 60% of all women aged 18 years+, said they see gaming as fun, with over half valuing it as a means to ‘relieve stress’ and 39% as a means to ‘take a moment for myself’. Additionally, two thirds of women aged 18 years+ said they feel ‘relaxed’, ‘stimulated’, ‘engaged’ or ‘focused’ when on their mobile, proving that mobile provides balance and the perfect escape from day-to-day commitments for all ages.

In terms of preferred mobile game genres, Bubble Shooters, Puzzle, Word, Board and Collapse games ranked the highest, with 48%, 35%, 35% and 32%, respectively, playing these genres currently or over the past three months. Overall, women value the problem-solving, challenge, growing and strategic thinking aspects of gaming the most. Of those surveyed, mobile remains the most popular gaming platform for women, with 42% playing games on Android and 54% on iPhone.

When asked how else they like to spend their time on mobile, respondents confirmed they like to focus on social media (76%), streaming entertainment like video and music, researching, browsing and shopping (66%) and communicating with friends and family (60%).

Says Simonetta Lulli Gómez, CEO, GameHouse:

“As a company we are on a mission to design around female gaming preferences and to encourage women to take their ‘me time’ and enjoy it! GameHouse has an unrivalled heritage of the past 25 years in creating the type of games that women engage with the most.”

“We believe that our casual mobile and PC gaming experiences, with strong relatable characters and story narrative provide the perfect escape from day-to-day commitments, an opportunity to unwind and recharge your batteries.”