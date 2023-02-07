7 ways to stay safe online



With cyber-related fraud cases increasing from 53% to 61% of all fraud incidents, we offer our top tips – in conjunction with the experts at Uswitch – on how to stay safe online and protect yourself from online stalkers, such as Joe in Netflix’s You.

1. Keep personal information offline

Personal details, such as your address, date of birth, telephone number and bank details should never be disclosed online unless using a trusted source. Trusted websites, where your personal details may be needed, include your online banking, your university portal or trusted retailers’ websites. When you’re shopping online, it’s important to only purchase from web pages that show a padlock icon and have URLs starting with “HTTPS”, which shows the site is secure. If your details get into the wrong hands, they can be used for identity theft or fraud.

2. Stay private on social media

As well as not sharing personal details on social media, it’s also important to choose the highest privacy settings. Privacy settings control who sees what you share and how secure your information will be. Each social media platform has different privacy policies and settings, so it is important to tailor these for each of your accounts.

3. Browse safely

When browsing online, there is a risk of computer viruses and malware, if the right safety precautions aren’t in place. These risks often arise when opening suspicious emails or accessing untrustworthy websites. To protect yourself when browsing online, consider investing in computer security measures, such as firewalls and antivirus software.

4. Choose secure passwords

To protect your online accounts from being hacked, create strong and unique passwords that include a random sequence of twelve upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. You should never write down or share your passwords with anyone. However, If you find it difficult to remember them, consider installing a secure password management system to do this for you.

5. Be aware of scam emails, texts and calls

A common way that you can be targeted online is through messages to your phone. Be aware of calls, texts, and emails from unknown contact details who ask for your personal information or access to your phone or computer. Scammers are also likely to offer you deals that seem too good to be true.

6. Be mindful of using public Wi-Fi

Data shared across public Wi-Fi is often unsecured and poses a series of risks. If you use public Wi-Fi regularly, it would be sensible to invest in a virtual private network (VPN) that offers a secure and encrypted connection. Alternatively, you might want to limit your online activity when using public Wi-Fi. And don’t forget to click “forget network” once you have finished using the Wi-Fi.

7. Take care when using shared computers

Like using public Wi-Fi, shared computers also pose a risk to your online safety if not used sensibly. When using shared computers, avoid saving passwords to the device, always clear your browsing history and make sure to log out of any accounts after you have finished using them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...