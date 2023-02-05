5 reasons to take up cycling in 2023



As the nation faced consecutive lockdowns, the need to be in touch with nature and keep active revived a passion for cycling, with trips shooting up 26% across England in 2020, according to data from the Department for Transport (DfT). But while restrictions have all lifted, there is no sign of the cycling phenomenon dying down.

New research by Transport for London recently revealed the capital’s bike sharing program saw a record 11.5 million rentals in 2022, a million more than pre-pandemic levels.

In the wake of this cycling boom, e-bike conversion specialists Swytch Technology outline the reasons why Brits should hop on this trend, unveiling the new Swytch kit (a battery which enables anyone to upcycle their traditional bike to an electric one for as little as 0.4 pence per mile ) and revealing just how cycling can become even more accessible to all.

Your fitness and physical health

Cycling is a great form of exercise that can increase endurance, strengthen your muscles, and improve heart health. Studies have unveiled those that cycle to work, as opposed to drive, are at lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Cycling, especially on an electric bicycle, is also a low-impact form of exercise that serves as a less strenuous alternative for those looking to drop weight and increase overall health.

Cycling is good for the environment

Cycling is an environmentally friendly mode of transportation that reduces carbon emissions and helps reduce traffic congestion. Recent research found that commuting by bike over car once a day decreases your carbon footprint by 67%.

You can save money

Amidst the cost-of-living crisis, 26% of Brits are struggling to afford public transport to commute five days a week according to Swytch’s research. Cycling is a relatively inexpensive form of transportation, as it requires little to no maintenance costs.

Bikes are convenient and reliable

Ongoing strikes, last-minute cancellations and delays across national infrastructure have meant public networks of transport are not as reliable as they once used to be. Cycling can be an easy and convenient form of transportation, especially for short trips and commutes.

Cycling eases stress

Regular cycling has been shown to improve mood, reduce stress, and increase feelings of well-being. One study found that the positive mental feelings that come from cycling are largely down to the release of endorphins in your body, which counter the production of cortisol (the stress hormone).



