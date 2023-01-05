Top 10 Most Unconventional Beliefs Revealed

The Northern Irish were most hopeful for a Bigfoot sighting and those on the Humber were open to mindreading and psychic powers being legitimate.

But Londoners consider themselves the most spiritual in the country, while those in the West Midlands are most likely to be sceptical of all supernatural phenomena.

The issue of an afterlife splits the country down the middle, with the study revealing an even divide between those who believe in life after death and those who don’t.

And 14 per cent have dabbled with a Ouija board to try and contact souls from beyond the grave.

The study also found Londoners marked themselves as the most susceptible to the supernatural, being the most likely to believe in many legendary beings and conspiracies, including demons, zombies, and even that Elvis still lives.

While 43 per cent of all adults consider themselves believers in the spiritual side of life, although 33 per cent are more sceptical.

It also emerged 49 per cent followed an organised religion, 24 per cent opted for an atheistic viewpoint and 13 per cent chose agnostic.

Though 70 per cent feel there are some things in life that science and rational thought cannot explain.

Of those who believe in the supernatural or paranormal, 52 per cent were spurred on by evidence they discovered themselves, or a first-hand experience which proved to them their belief was real.

And 35 per cent just have a ‘gut feeling’ that, whether their belief is ghosts, little green men or werewolves, the truth is out there.

However, 24 per cent of those surveyed are embarrassed about one or more of their feelings.

While 26 per cent have received mocking comments at some point for sharing their unconventional views.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found 23 per cent have seen or spoken to a deceased relative in a dream, and 22 per cent have felt a ‘presence’ in their home.

