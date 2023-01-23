Shiny Shiny snippets: Spotify latest tech firm to cull staff



Swedish music-streaming giant Spotify says it will cut 6% of its about 10,000 employees, citing a need to improve efficiency. “In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth,” boss Daniel Ek wrote on the company’s blog. Spotify has never posted a full-year net profit, despite its popularity in the online music market. It follows last week’s announcements of losses at Microsoft and Alphabet. Alphabet, which owns Google, said it would shed 12,000 jobs, while Microsoft said up to 11,000 employees would lose their jobs. “I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today,” Mr Ek added. BBC

Apple’s next-gen smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series, are expected to debut much later in the year. While it’s still too early for renders and solid looks at the phones, a new leak has now offered insight into the design changes the phones will bring. As shared by typically reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro phones will all arrive with curved edges. The leaker makes it a point to note that the phones will not sport curved displays—not like Android devices, but more of curved bezels instead of the completely flat design of recent iPhones. NotebookCheck



Shoppers hoping to charge their electric vehicles while doing their weekly grocery shop could be left frustrated as new research has found that more than two in five devices in supermarket car parks are not working. Analysis of public charging data found that 43 per cent of chargers located at major supermarket sites have connection issues or are completely out of order. The study, conducted by car leasing comparison site LeaseLoco, found that half of chargers at the Tesco and Morrisons stores reviewed were not working, while two in five at Lidl were displayed as having a fault. ThisisMoney

