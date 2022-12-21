Top 15 Most Popular UK Christmas Light Hotspots 

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rianna 🧸 (@riannaaa.r)

Premier Inn has revealed a new Christmas Lights index, which analysed Instagram and Google search data to unveil the UK’s best Christmas light hotspots

London takes the crown as the best place for Christmas light spottings, with Liverpool, Bournemouth and Manchester also scoring highly

Globally, the USA ranks as the best country for Christmas-light gazing, with 10 cities featuring on the shortlist With the festive season well and truly upon us and Christmas lights adorning cities and towns throughout the country, Premier Inn has created a unique Christmas Lights Index, combining Google search and Instagram data for over 300 of the world’s biggest cities, to unveil the most dazzling festive displays this year.

The number of hashtags for ‘#{city}Christmaslights’ were counted and combined with Google search data for ‘Christmas lights {city}’ to produce the index, which sees the UK’s capital city London take the crown for festive illuminations. Visitors who flock to the city during the festive season are spoilt for choice, especially when it comes to Christmas at Kew. A beautiful spot all-year round, Kew Gardens reaches new heights at Christmas, with bright bulbs of light trails adorning trees, and Palm House beautifully lit. With mulled wine also available for visitors, there are sure to be no Scrooges in sight!

Other iconic light trails earning London the top spot include Oxford Street’s seasonal window displays and the stunning South Bank illuminations.

In the second spot is Liverpool, one of five northern cities to make the UK’s top 15. The city is home to one of the tallest artificial trees in the UK and its own winter wonderland, Liverpool Alpine Village, where visitors can turn their hand at curling and shuffle boarding among other festive activities to get into the holiday spirit. Manchester took fourth place position. With its popular attractions such as Lightopia at Heaton Park, an immersive display with light sculptures and tunnels, and Salford’s RHS Garden light trail, the amazing selection firmly secures the city a spot in the top five best Christmas light cities.

Edinburgh is the sole Scottish city to make the top 15, with George Street playing host to Light Night, one of the most dazzling free light displays in the UK, which contrasts with the brilliance of Edinburgh Castle.

Also making the top 15 are two Welsh cities, Cardiff (ninth) and Newport (11th). A well-deserved addition to the rankings, Cardiff is home to Christmas at Bute Park, an immersive light trail with multi-coloured displays, which is in its second year of running.

A spokesperson from Premier Inn commented: “The Christmas season is a wonderful opportunity to visit different locations and enjoy the festive glow of a new city, whether with your family or as a romantic trip filled with mulled wine and exploring the Christmas glitz with your mittens hand in hand.

“It’s usually a cost-effective way to tour a new city in a new light and some cities even have light trail attractions and winter-themed activities, such as the Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park, that extend into January. We encourage people to get out and take in the joyful atmosphere under the lights and iconic landmarks before the festive period is out”

A full breakdown of the research revealing the most popular hotspots for Christmas lights around the world can be found here: https://www.premierinn.com/gb/ en/news/2022/best-cities-for- christmas-lights.html





15 Most Popular UK Christmas Light Hotspots

Ranking City Country Christmas Lights Index Score 1 London England 164,891 2 Liverpool England 18,487 3 Bournemouth England 12,877 4 Manchester England 11,447 5 Blackpool England 9,706 6 Birmingham England 9,408 7 Edinburgh Scotland 9,062 8 Bristol England 8,915 9 Cardiff Wales 6,308 10 Glasgow Scotland 5,981 11 Newport Wales 5,913 12 Leeds England 5,870 13 York England 5,856 14 Cambridge England 5,785 15 Leicester England 4,803

