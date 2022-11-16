TikTok star reveals simple recipes for just £1 per portion


A TikTok star has revealed her simple recipes which cost just £1 per portion to feed a family of four.

Becky Excell has created a menu of nutritious and healthy dishes – including smoky tomato rice, sticky sausage stew and turkey and cranberry pie.

The influencer and best-selling author has created these meals to help inspire those looking to make more affordable choices during the cost-of-living crisis. Other dishes include a sweet potato and chickpea curry and an Italian-inspired gnocchi bake.

Knowing where to shop

The recipes come after research of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Aldi, found the average household spends nearly £230 on food each month – with Brits estimating the average single serving for dinner costs £7.40.

More than two-thirds (64 per cent) are keen to keep their food bills down and 41 per cent have already changed their habits when it comes to shopping and cooking.

As many as three in 10 are buying more frozen food while 57 per cent are opting for cheaper alternatives when doing their usual shop.

Becky, who has teamed up with the supermarket brand to create the budget-friendly meals, said: “Making recipes like this and combining high quality with low prices is possible if you know where to shop.

“This means there is no need to sacrifice taste, excitement or nutritional value when cooking budget-friendly food.”

Chris Price